They announce the construction of the family medicine unit and the Care Center for Women in Salamanca.

SALAMANCA.- With the aim of providing a better comprehensive care to the inhabitants of Salamanca, it seeks to carry out a construction to form a true transformation.

That is why, the municipal DIF of Salamanca in coordination with the Municipal Government, will carry out the management for the construction of a Family Medicine Unit and the Attention Center for Salamanca Women in which it will seek to provide comprehensive care to Salamancans.

This was announced by the first mayor of Salamanca, César Prieto Gallardo during the celebration of the DIF Health Conference, which was held in the community of “El Pitayo” where he assured that he is already carrying out procedures in the Chamber of Deputies.

“Yesterday I went to the Chamber of Deputies, we were received by the PT and Morena commissions, where we presented the project to Emanuel Reyes Carmona, and we have the opportunity to announce that in the next 2022 expenditure budget we will have the resource for the Medicine Unit Family, which will be located in the Salamanca Villa 400 neighborhood “ commented.

For her part, the director of the DIF, Eugenia Martínez, said that they began to work on the project of the Salamanca Women’s Attention Center, which will serve as a stay for women who are going through legal situations, abandonment or those who need some protection for reasons of violence, for which the allocation of resources by the Municipal Government is expected.

“So far there is no safe space to attend to cases for the violated woman, so we need a place where we can isolate the woman with her children for their protection and attend to each member of the family, who have the guidance necessary for them to have a plan and improve their quality of life “ explained the director of the DIF.

A month after the start of the Health Days, more than 800 people, from six communities and neighborhoods, have been attended with services such as medical, dental, legal and nutritional advice, shortly after, podiatry services, haircutting services were added. , physiotherapy, low-cost complete glasses and family orientation conferences, thus fulfilling the commitment to pay primary attention to the most vulnerable areas for the reconstruction of the social fabric.