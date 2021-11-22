These are the five songs that are breaking it on TikTok – Publimetro Chile

TikTok trends are in constant movement and change according to the time of year, so we share with you which are the songs that are breaking it at the moment.

“Mon Amour”, by Aitana and Zzoilo

This musical theme has become ideal to share moments of love and romantic experiences, or simply to set the content to music.

It has more than 200 videos generated in the social network of Chinese origin.

Its launch was this year and it has quickly managed to win over the public.

“California Gurls” by Katy Perry

Despite the fact that this single was released in 2010, as part of Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” album, it has managed to sneak in as one of the current topics on TikTok.

There are already more than a million videos generated and the trend that most are following is only to present their best dance steps.

“Better Solo”, by Kimberly Loaiza

The influencer Kimberly Loaiza has just released her new song with TikTok, which is why she has positioned herself in the trends.

Due to the support received from the platform, the single reaches 195 thousand content created.

Kimberly even organized the presentation of this musical theme with a party in Acapulco, to which she invited several important tiktokers, who have managed to stand out lately.

“Sad Girlz Luve Money Remix”, by Kali Uchis and Moliy

The voice of Kali Uchis stands out in this song that has imposed itself in the first places of popularity.

As such there is no trend around, but most are showing their best dance choreography.

I have already exceeded two million tiktoks shared by various content creators.

“Pretty Thing”, Rauw Alejandro

The singer has managed to become one of the kings of TikTok and now “Cosa Guapa” is positioned as one of the favorites of his fans.

With more than 300 thousand videos shared on the platform, it is emerging as one of the best it has.