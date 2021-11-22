these are the candidates for the ‘The Best’ award

FIFA announced the candidates for the award that will be presented on January 17, 2022

The Argentinian Leo Messi (Barcelona / PSG), the Brazilian Neymar (PSG), the French Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) and Kylian Mbappé (PSG) and Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus / Manchester United), are among the eleven candidate players to the award “The Best” to the player FIFA 2021, as announced by this body.

🚨 #TheBest 🚨 The lists of candidates for the best footballers and coaches have been revealed! The awards gala will be on January 17, 2022. 📝 https://t.co/ful9yvPgtS pic.twitter.com/lE2xcqodYx – FIFA.com in Spanish (@fifacom_es) November 22, 2021

Along with them, among the candidates for the best player of 2021, are the Belgian Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), the Polish Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), the Norwegian Erling haaland (Borussia Dortmund), the also French N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea), the Italian-Brazilian Jorginho (Chelsea) and the Egyptian Mohamed salah (Liverpool).

The nominees for the best male soccer coach were Lionel Sebastián Scaloni (Argentina / Argentina National Team), Diego Simeone (Argentina / Atlético de Madrid), Antonio Conte (Italy / FC Internazionale Milano / Tottanham Hotspur FC), Hansi Flick (Germany / FC Bayern München / Germany team), Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City FC), Roberto Mancini (Italy / Italy team) and Thomas Tuchel (Germany / Chelsea FC).

In section “The Best“For best goalkeeper, the Brazilian is nominated Alisson becker (Liverpool), the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan / PSG), the Senegalese Edouard mendy (Chelsea), the German Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) and the Danish Kasper schmeichel (Leicester).

Among women, the candidates for best player are: the Swedes Stina Blackstenius (BK Häcken) and Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), the Spanish Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona), Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona) and Alexia Putellas (Barcelona), the English Lucy Bronze (Manchester City) and Ellen White (Manchester City), Norway’s Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona), Danish Pernille Harder (Chelsea), Korean Ji Soyun (Chelsea), Australian Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Dutch Vivianne Miedema ( Arsenal) and Canada’s Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns).

While among the goalkeepers the Chilean Christiane Endler reappears, captain of the Chilean national team and who at the club level began the year in Paris Saint-Germain and was later transferred to Olympique Lyonnais. She will compete for this award with the German Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea), the Canadian Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé (FC Rosengård / Paris Saint-Germain), the Swedish Hedvig Lindahl (Atlético de Madrid) and the American Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars) .