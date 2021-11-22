These are the best tricks to be invisible on WhatsApp

One of the platforms of instant messaging most important and used throughout the world is WhatsApp since it allows you to stay in contact with other people either through messages, voice memos, photos, videos, video calls, etc.

But although it is one of the most used applications, there are certain things that are not liked by all users, for example, that everyone can see the last time you connected, your profile picture or if you are online, etc. Therefore, we give you some tricks to go unnoticed.

How to go unnoticed on WhatsApp

If you want no one to see your last connection time, what you should do is go to the Settings or Configuration section, look for the Privacy section and select “Nobody” where there is the “Last time” section.

If what you want is that the famous blue popcorn no longer appears, what you should do is go to Settings, privacy, and deactivate “Reading confirmation”. In case you do not want anyone to see your profile photo, what you should do is in Privacy select that no one or only contacts see it, this in your profile photo.

To stop appearing Online, what you should do is go to the desktop of your phone and press for a few seconds on an empty part of the screen, when the Widgets button appears, choose the WhatsApp message box, and put it in a part where you can see several messages at the same time, so you can read the messages without having to enter the app.

Another trick to go unnoticed on WhatsApp is to activate the “airplane mode”, this will give you the opportunity to see the status or read messages without having to appear as connected. In the same way you can write a message, which will be sent automatically when you deactivate this function.

Ready, applying these simple tips you can go unnoticed without installing external applications that endanger your privacy, just make some adjustments to your account to achieve it.

Remember that in any of the cases we mentioned, it is not necessary to block contacts, in case you want to appear online again, have them see your photo or if you are connected, you simply have to deactivate the functions you selected.

