These 7 apps have been infected by the Joker, uninstall them as soon as possible

If you have one of these apps installed on your mobile, you’d better remove it as soon as possible.

The famous “Joker” malware has been known to Android users since 2020. It is one of the most dangerous Trojans that have managed to sneak into the operating system over the years, and from time to time, unfortunately, we must report on her return.

On this occasion, a report prepared by Kaspersky’s specialist cybersecurity researcher, Tatyana Shishkova, has served to discover a total of seven applications infected by the Joker malware, which would have endangered Android users.

Infected apps accumulated tens of thousands of downloads

As is often the case with Joker, the infected apps were able to subscribe the user to services premium. They were also capable of show annoying ads over the rest of the apps without the user’s permission.

In total they are seven applications infected, some of them with more than 50,0000 downloads since its publication in Google Play Store. The list consists of the following apps:

Now QRcode Scan: +10,000 downloads

EmojiOne Keyboard: +50,000 downloads

Battery Charging Animations Battery Wallpaper: +1,000 downloads

Dazzling Keyboard – 10,000+ downloads

Volume Booster Louder Sound Equalizer: +100 downloads

Super Hero-Effect – +5,000 downloads

Classic Emoji Keyboard: 5,000+ downloads

Those people who have any of these applications installed on their mobile should remove them asap to avoid problems. And, in case you have indications that one of the apps could have infected the device, it might be convenient to carry out measures such as resetting the factory settings of the device to eliminate any type of threat.

It is worth noting that, thanks to the researchers’ notice, Google was able to remove apps from the app store, so that they are no longer available for download, and therefore Android users no longer run the risk of infecting their devices with Joker through them.

