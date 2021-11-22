There is only one Android in the top 5 best-selling mobiles in the world in 2021

Four of the best-selling smartphones of 2021 are iPhones. The other, a low-end smartphone from Samsung.

The last IDC market data they show the crushing success of the iPhone in the global market: during the The first nine months of 2021, four of the five best-selling smartphones in the world were iPhones, and only one Android managed to sneak into it top.

The iPhone 12 has been, once again, the world’s most popular smartphone during the first three months of the year, closely followed by the only Android smartphone in the ranking, which occupies the second position in terms of sales.

Galaxy A12, the best-selling smartphone of the year 2021

According to IDC data, the Samsung Galaxy A12 is being the best-selling Android smartphone in the world in 2021, occupying the second position of the top 5 of the most popular mobiles globally.

It’s about a smartphone aimed at the low-end, which stands out for having a large 5,000 mAh capacity battery and for having a price of less than 200 euros.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy A12

The Galaxy A12 is also the cheapest smartphone in this ranking. The rest of the models are Apple devices, with the iPhone 12 in the lead, and the iPhone 11, 12 Pro Max and 12 Pro in third, fourth and fifth positions respectively. They are all models substantially more expensive than the Samsung terminal, with prices that they even exceed 1,000 euros in the case of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.

Last year, Apple already managed to put the iPhone 11 at the top of the top of the world’s best-selling phones, so the overwhelming success of the iPhone 12 this year is no surprise. Neither is it to see that cheapest Android phones sell better than those belonging to ranges more premium.

