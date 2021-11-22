“There are people who should stay in jail”

22.11.2021 00:00 h.



Updated: 22.11.2021 00:18 h.



Angy Fernandez (Palma de Mallorca, 1990) has been unstoppable for a year. Beyond the return of Physics or chemistry, the actress has climbed back on the stage to participate in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots which premiered in October at the Ibercaja Delicias Space in Madrid.

As if that were not enough, this November 17, the series premiered in Playz Yrreal, a radical bet within the Spanish audiovisual scene that mixes animation 2D with real image. A “very different” proposal and one in which she is very proud to participate.

Take weapons heroine

The interpreter gives life to Lucy, a young woman who wants to help a girl whose sister has disappeared. With an intention of Robin Hood of the 20th century both go out to seek justice and end up involved in a spiral of blood and revenge.

Proud and “happy” to participate in such a project, Angy talks to Direct Chronicle to talk about this daring project and remember that women continue to suffer bullying, but that does not intimidate them to take charge of their lives. The music? It is another song.

–Question: What attracted you to the proposal and how did it come to you?

–Answer: We have been trying to carry out this project for four years. The director met me in another series, Under the net. There we did a series of improvisations and one of them came up with the idea. From there he told me that he was starting to write a movie script, we met, he told me that he would try to move it forward. In the end, it’s a series not a movie, it changed things and was a long time to get it done. I was always inside. And thanks to Ganar, we have been able to move it forward.

How would you define your character, Lucia? Crazy, brave …?

–It’s a girl who has trauma because of things that have happened to her in her life and she tries to help others, in this case Elena whose sister had disappeared. He sees that Elena has many followers telling the details of the case and tries to help her by giving her another option to find her sister. She is like a justice, her dream was to be a superhero with super powers. Crazy? I do not know. It has some point, of course.

“ Would we say you have a justified prompt?

“ It is justified. It’s not that you have to take justice into their own hands, but it’s fiction (laughs).

In fact, at one point, the series questions whether what is being done is morally right or wrong.

– You see some policemen who see things following what the law dictates and Lucia who does not think about what the law says. He looked at her, huh? And he is clear about how long it can take based on his actions. She hopes she doesn’t end there, but things are getting complicated because she is not a superhero and this is not Marvel.

–The series also reflects on the vulnerability of women and a certain violence against them.

“ I don’t want to do spoilers, but this happens. It is very strong how we have to be careful, we are afraid and that does not change. It is very strong that many get out of jail so soon, continue to exercise that violence against women, that they have such low penalties …

– How do you see justice here in these cases?

-There are things that are not understood, such as the case of Marta del Castillo. Laws should be reviewed. There are people who should spend their entire lives, I don’t know, but there are enough years to stop hurting society that we already have enough.

Real image and 2D animation of Nuño Benito in ‘Yrreal’

–Even so they show empowered women in ‘Yrreal’

“ Elena is ruined at first. He sees how the only suspect gets out of jail and does not know where his sister’s body is, if she is alive or dead. How that must be for a family! I saw the documentary film of the case of Marta del Castillo and you put yourself in the shoes of those parents, that mother … There are people who have not seen their relatives again without knowing if they are dead or missing! What Lucía does is try to help Elena who is going through that moment and they want this guy to confess because justice does nothing or does not know how to do it.

In fact, in Spain there are between 20,000 and 30,000 disappearances a year and not all of them transcend and there are families that are still looking for their disappeared without media support.

-I can’t say because, fortunately, I have not experienced a case like that. I guess media support always comes in handy. Or not, because also you have to be careful with the media sometimes. Parents or relatives who always have the cameras on top … In the case of the series, Lucía lives it well, she likes to be talked about and feels a bit like Spider-Man, a superhero who does good, at least in her head. But yes, I could say that she is empowered and helps to empower Elena.

-You used to have character roles cast forward, do you feel that way?

–Don’t believe it huh? I don’t know if I’ve ever been given a role like that. In a series that combines 2D with fiction. It is something very different.

– I was referring to the characters who have played women with determination.

Yes, that is. Sometimes I am more impulsive, but I’m not as determined as Lucia.

-Now, he is also with a character even engaged in the theater with Kinky boots. How is the experience being?

-I’m very happy to do such a beautiful musical, which comes from Broadway and with such a beautiful message. People tell us that they come out with a shot of energy and it is very grateful to generate that in people and very necessary for these times.

Angy Fernández in ‘Yrreal’

– Do you feel a committed actress like these two characters?

–I try. I have no problem debating something I strongly believe in. Yes, I feel committed to people and animals. Sometimes that’s why I get too involved in things. You lose your health in some cases because It makes you angry when you feel that you are not moving forward, but if you do, at least you release it around you. If I have a little more voice than other people and can talk about something I believe in, it is fortunate.

–What happens that many times they are accused of being puppeteers …

-It is that people think that because you are on TV you can’t give an opinion. I vote too, I pay taxes, I am a normal person like you, I suffer like you, why can’t I comment? They always criticize you for everything, as if you have no rights. I remember they criticized Pilar Bardem when he died because he died in a private hospital. Why don’t they see that she can afford it but that she spoke for those who could not afford it and who had decent public health care? You have to see that those of us who have a voice try to give it to those who do not have it, in my case the animals.

–Now that you mention Pilar Bardem, what were your acting references?

–In the end my references, sadly, are men because of the films I saw they were the protagonists. I freaked out with actors, because they are the ones who were given the opportunity, but I think it’s a shame that my favorite films are almost all starring men because I want to have female references. Obviously, I have Kate winslet on a pedestal. My favorite movie is Kill Bill, and Umma Thurman he was a great reference for me. Also now I look at the female protagonists of the series and if I like them I try to see more of them.

– Funny that you quote Kill Bill because ‘Yrreal’ seems to be taken from one of Tarantino’s stories with that mixture of comic and real image.

-It could be … There are many references to Tarantino’s cinema already Kick Ass. Part of that admiration. Tarantino is a reference for everyone and doing an equally bloody series is cool (laughs).

-I think that thanks to the series, more female protagonists are beginning to be seen and not only in stories of heartbreak.

“ It was necessary. Many are called as the girlfriend of … Yrreal it’s a different story. They are two girls who come together to do justice without many powers or means.

– Finally, does the music already have it aside?

–The truth is that with Yrreal and the theater I have focused more on acting. Music is more remote, yes. I do not know if one day I will return because this takes me a lot of time and I like it a lot. The music right now, no. Also, there are a lot of people, a lot of songs. The cool thing now is trying to be different and how I don’t know how to be different then I wait (laughs).