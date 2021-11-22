The world’s most surreal game comes to Xbox Game Pass

In Xbox Game Pass we have games for all tastes and of all genres, but I think there is nothing similar to this. A few years ago we have been able to see how the success of the simulators grew without stopping, but until now we had never come across a game like the one we discussed below, Lawn Mowing Simulator, a definitive lawnmower simulator.

We say definitive because there really is no more on the market, Lawn Mowing Simulator is on the way to Xbox Game Pass and the truth is that the game looks like a good time without taking too much into account its purpose. Through a statement on social networks, the study has confirmed that the game is coming to Xbox Game Pass soon, so go preparing your gardens because with this game afterwards your motivation for the cut will be irresistible.

Lawn Mowing Simulator on the way to Xbox Game Pass

Experience the beauty and detail of mowing your lawn in the great British countryside in Lawn Mowing Simulator, the only simulator that lets you assemble a genuine and expansive roster of real-world licensed lawn mowers from reputable manufacturers.