The unknown side of Paul Walker: he dreamed of being a marine biologist, enjoyed surfing and was fascinated by martial arts

Paul Walker was 40 when he died. (Photo: Reuters)

“Life is a daring adventure or it is nothing.” The writer’s phrase Helen Keller it’s still ringing on your Twitter profile. Paul walker He wrote it as one more reflection in the algorithmic ocean of social networks, a few months before dying in a tragic accident. Over time, those words became the synthesis of his existence: an actor that everyone adored, who enjoyed every particle of oxygen he breathed, and with very noble interests that went beyond Hollywood.

The figure of the Fast and the Furious saga, who died on November 30, 2013 at age 40, He was a fan of marine fauna, his idol was the French explorer Jacques-Yves Cousteau, he surfed from a very young age, practiced jiu-jitsu and even had a frustrated profession: he studied to be a marine biologist.

What life was like for Paul Walker before “The Fast and the Furious”

Paul Walker was born on September 12, 1973 in Glendale, California. The son of a former wrestler and a model, he grew up in a great family environment and was very close to his four brothers Caleb, Cody, Ahlie and Amie.

From a very young age, he always liked water sports and that is why he surfed on the beaches of California. Also, he played small roles in the Michael Landon series Road to Heaven and in the comedy Throb.

Paul Walker, next to one of the cars he used in “Fast and Furious.” (Photo: Universal)

After graduating from high school in 1991, he began studying at university and, in his spare time, developed an activity that began to place him more and more on the Hollywood radar: modeling. That led him to have castings very often.

Thus he landed several roles during the 1990s in novels and sitcoms such as The Young and the Restless, Who’s the Boss? and I’m Telling! His definitive takeoff as a “galancito” was in 1998 in the magnificent film Pleasantville, where he shared the set with Reese Witherspoon and Tobey Maguire.

The arrival of Paul Walker to the saga “Fast and Furious”

In an interview with Automobile magazine, Walker recounted the origin of Fast and Furious. After his participation in the film Secret Society (The Skulls), in 2000, under the orders of Rob Cohen the concept of the film was born.

“I was working on that movie, when the studio, the producer and the director asked me what I wanted to do next. ‘I want to make a movie where I race cars or be an undercover cop.’ They combined the two and that’s how Fast and Furious came about ”, commented.

Paul Walker, in a brake from “Fast and Furious 6”. (Photo: Universal)

In this way he became Brian O’Conner. The detective joins a gang of speed-freaking asphalt pirates to disrupt their business, but ends up being very close to their leader, Dominic Toretto.

There is no one from the cast of the saga who remembers Walker badly. Each member of the staff shows, all the time, up to the present, what a good person he was. “Paul was that kind of guy who just loves,” Michelle Rodriguez said at an awards show a few years ago.

Paul Walker’s friendship with Vin Diesel

That feeling took her to another level, Vin Diesel, her co-star. The exclusive figure of the saga became a spokesman for Walker’s life. On every special anniversary there is of what his friend’s life was, he remembers it with a post on the networks. He calls him “Pablo”, in Spanish, as he named him on the sets where they met.

The relationship with Diesel was so special that the actor who plays Toretto was one of the people who raised Walker’s daughter Meadow after the tragic accident. The bond was so close and solid that it led her to the altar: the girl got married this year, in a very emotional ceremony.

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, the great references of “Fast and Furious”. (Photo: Universal) By: Universal

Walker had his daughter at age 25, the result of his relationship with model Rebecca McBrain. While Meadow lived with her mother in Hawaii until she was 12, Walker took care of her full time just a few years before she died. “My heart was desperate for a long time. Since he’s been with me, he’s the best partner I’ve ever had ”, Walker told the EW site at the time.

But Diesel wasn’t the only one with a special connection to Walker. With Tyrese Gibson, who worked with him on several of the series from + Fast + Furious, he built a unique friendship.

“We got along very well. The problem was that we got along so well that we had fun most of the time when we were working ”, Walker recalled during a promotional interview for the film on MTV’s Total Request Live cycle.

Paul Walker wanted to be a marine biologist and had Jacques Cousteau as an idol

Paul Walker’s fanaticism for cars and speed is well known. His film life and its tragic denouement, in fact, are related to this. But there is a side of his interests little explored in what is remembered about him: he always wanted to be a marine biologist like the Frenchman Jacques-Yves Cousteau.

His fanaticism for Cousteau left him expressed in several interviews and was stamped in a tweet he published in February 2013. In the message, he uploaded a photo with the biologist’s son.

Paul Walker, with the son of Jacques-Yves Cousteau. (Photo: Twitter @RealPaulWalker)

“Meet the legend, Jean-Michel Cousteau, son of my childhood idol, Jacques Cousteau”, he wrote, accompanied by a photo with the environmentalist and where the smile overflowed him.

When he studied at the university, he chose this career, which he could not finish because his job ended up being another. Walker never neglected his desire to have contact with water and marine fauna.

In an interview in 2011, for the launch of one of the Davidoff perfume fragrances, she spoke of this fascination: “At first I thought about making a movie, paying off my loans, going back and finishing my degree. But (the work) never stopped. The passion for marine biology is still there and I still find other ways to fulfill it ”, assured.

Paul Walker was fascinated by marine life, martial arts and the ocean

The ocean was one of his weaknesses. This is how in 2005, already as an international star, he starred in Extreme Blue, with Jessica Alba, because she left him “Spend a lot of time in the water.”

“Surfing calms me down. It was always a kind of zen experience for me. The ocean is so magnificent, peaceful, and breathtaking. The rest of the world disappears for me when I’m on a wave “, commented in a report made by Dark Horizons magazine in 2001.

Paul Walker was a fan of surfing. (Photo: capture of the documentary “I Am Paul Walker”)

But it was not only that water sport that Walker was a fan of. He also did martial arts and other more extreme practices such as parkour. When he was younger he discovered jiu-jitsu and in the last years of his life he began to train it. This discipline was displayed due to his work on the film Brick Mansions, which was released shortly after his death.

“I’ve been running so long it seems like I turned into a monkey. I’m a pretty agile guy, especially being taller and having been practicing martial arts since I was 13, but parkour is one of those sports that I wish I had discovered sooner. When my nephew first showed it to me, I thought, ‘damn, I’m too old for this.’ he recounted in an interview with GQ magazine.

When and how did Paul Walker die

As the 2000s progressed, the Fast and Furious saga expanded. The franchise’s box office profit multiplied and the popularity of its protagonists skyrocketed. Paul Walker was at the height of that fame when he had the fatal accident on November 30, 2013.

The crash came after an event by his own Reach Out Worldwide foundation. As a passenger, Walker got in the 2005 Porsche Carrera GT driven by his friend Roger Rodas. According to the police investigation, the car was traveling at a speed close to 160 kilometers per hour when it crashed against a light pole and several trees on Hercules Street in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita.

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel, in the “Fast and Furious” saga. (Photo: Universal)

The tragedy was devastating for everyone around Walker, both his family, his friends and his castmates. The actor was on a break from the Fast and Furious 7 recordings at the time of his death.

The film could be completed because the filmmakers changed the script and called on Walker’s brothers to replace him in some sequences. Those images were finished processing through CGI techniques.

In the documentary I Am Paul Walker, Tyrese Gibson gives the key to why no one could get out of their astonishment at misfortune. “The reason we were devastated by Paul’s death was because he was the nicest guy on Earth,” Held.

The end of that film is one of the most emotional tributes that is remembered in Hollywood to the memory of an actor: in the scene, while Toretto turns the road to the right with his car, O’Conner leaves with a colored car white to the other side. Quite a symbol.

A phrase that Paul Walker wrote shortly before he died. (Photo: Twitter @RealPaulWalker)

With the song “See you again” With Wiz Khalifa in the background, Vin Diesel’s character says: “Before I said that I lived my life half a kilometer at a time and I think that’s why we were brothers, because you too.”

Rob Cohen said in the documentary on Walker’s life that cinema “He couldn’t capture all that it meant.” “He was a guy who could take life on his own terms and find joy in everything,” remembered.

To paraphrase Helen Keller’s phrase, her life was a daring adventure. / TN