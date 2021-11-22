The truth does not offend, but it bothers

The day of the match between the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and the Puebla strip commanded by Nicolás Larcamón came, who once again demonstrated that he is capable of getting the most out of players who are not considered stars, far from it.

Even when it seemed that all was lost, the Camoteros gave the feeling that they could reach, which happened in the last minutes of the game just when the herd technical director Michel Leaño thought he had the game under control and threw back taking out his offensive pieces.

Already tied and on penalties, Antony Silva demonstrated why he is the goalkeeper of the Paraguayan team and on three different occasions he took the potatoes out of the oven when it seemed that all was lost, to take the Camoteros to their third consecutive league, reaching the quarterfinals the first time and later the semifinals, so now we will see how far Larcamón and his disciples are capable of going.

The motivation is there and the claw; We will see what the rivals say, since it is managed that it could be both Atlas and León, depending on the results of Sunday afternoon.

Whoever comes in the middle of the week will find a camotero team stuck to the bone in pursuit of achieving the long-awaited pass to the semifinals.

Truths that hurt

Before the game on Saturday night, I published a revealing photograph that put Puebla’s business director, known as Rogelio Ro (b) a, in a compromising position, as he appears dressed in the shirt of his old team, the Chivas, next to a goat.

The foregoing led to others that confirmed that all, or at least the vast majority of the employees of the Puebla Club, are people who were brought from Guadalajara and that their hearts go out to the sacred flock.

As you will see, in this photograph appears not only Tío Puebla, but also the team’s photographer and another girl who do not hide their love for Guadalajara.

I also noticed the resale in depopulated areas that took place prior to the game where it is really laughable, because now they occupied a carriage of Funerales San Juditas to distribute the resale to the batons and win between 150 and 200 pesos from each ticket Well, they are given it for 250 and they resell it for 400 to 450 pesos and, as I mentioned, they use a funeral home carriage to carry out the procedure.

All these revelations triggered the anger of the community manager of Mr. Salinas Pliego who, through social networks, tried to discredit me, or rather, discredit what has already been discredited by themselves for several years.

Fortunately, I have been in this field for many years and my skin is thick enough to fall into the game of those who cannot defend themselves by resorting to whatever it takes to try to save their butt.

And just as I started this column I finish it.

The truth and the truths do not offend but they do bother, and we already saw that a lot.

And as Emilio Maurer would say, thank you very much for the large number of followers that you gave to my account yesterday and for the free publicity.

We will continue to do our thing and hopefully the strip does well in the quarterfinals so that the Puebla fans have something to enjoy.

We will continue online, as always.

Photo: Es Imagen / Daniel Casas