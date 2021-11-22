The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition receives a huge update fixing bugs

Just yesterday, Rockstar Games released a public statement in which it stated that the new remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy was below their quality standards, and that they plan to launch a series of patches for the three titles that compose it with the aim of improving their situation.
The wait has not been very long for the arrival of the first of these patches, since today Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Gets Huge Bug Fixing Update.
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Title Update 1.02 is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox One https://t.co/YXCdnh6rKl
Rockstar will sell the classic versions of GTA III, San Andreas and Vice City again after the huge criticism towards their remasters
Among the long list of changes is a huge amount of bug fixes of all kinds through all three games, from gameplay bugs such as NPCs’ excessive aiming in San Andreas, to others more related to cinematics and rain effects. You can read the full arrangement list here.
This is the first of what will surely be a large number of patches fixing all kinds of problems with these three titles. However, it is a good sign to see that Rockstar is rushing to improve the status of this trilogy.
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition went on sale last November 11 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and PC in digital format. What’s more, GTA: San Andreas is currently available as part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog.
