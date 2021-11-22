the trailer for the new Nicolas Cage movie

If you are part of the Cult of Nicolas Cage (as we are, who are fascinated with him) you will know that his best projects are usually those that are not announced with great fanfare, but come out of nowhere, in which our hero works in silence , maybe just hinting at an interview with some obscure local Connecticut newspaper. The other day, for example, the trailer for Pig, a movie already talked about in Portland in 2019, but otherwise went almost unnoticed among the many announcements of projects born or reborn after the months of total confinement that brought the production machine to a standstill. Pig. Here’s the trailer for this movie, which opens on July 16:

I know what you’re thinking: “Okay, the next Oscars already have favorites.” Many statuettes will go to the hands of Michael Sarnoski, scriptwriter and director for whom Pig is his debut feature film. Sarnoski is a real life hero, because he came up with this idea from a truffle hunter whose piglet is kidnapped and decided to suggest to Nicolas Cage that he play the character … and who knows, maybe the animal too. Can you imagine what the meeting must have been like when the brave Michael presented his film to those who had the money? “So, I thought of a story where Nicolas Cage has a little pig and they kidnap him, like John wick, but with less action and violence and much, much more intensity. “How would you have reacted? Is it better to write a check immediately, or is it more elegant to throw wads of bills directly at them?

I mean, you just have to think about the movie without thinking about the trailer. Think of Sarnoski’s central idea: a truffle hunter gets separated from his pig and must find it again. It is clearly the beginning of a beautiful road movie, an inner journey during which our truffle hunter friend discovers the world and also rediscovers himself reflected in the faces of the people he meets along the way. Because let’s face it, who kidnaps a truffle pig? That’s one of the reasons I look forward to the movie: to understand what’s behind the kidnapping. The truffle pig at the end escapes, or is lost, and Nic Cage has to befriend the forest dwellers – THAT is what happens in a movie called Pig, that and that Nicolas Coppola once again delight us with his enormous repertoire of gestures and faces.

Instead, Michael Sarnoski, a person who did not know what I missed in my life until a few days ago and who appeared out of nowhere to fill a void that I did not know, imagined this story as a Cormac McCarthy novel, and Nicolas Cage as a “quiet and intense” version, with long hair, scruffy beard, few words, and penetrating stares. It is the clinteastwoodization of Nicolas Cage, in the service of a story of pigs, truffles and kidnappings. I admit I felt a pang of disappointment when I first saw an urban landscape, because I was seduced by the prospect of a kidnapped pig search survival film set in the forests of Oregon, something like Rambo with a pig instead of the police . But apparently Pig it is also a film about the suburbs and metropolitan squalor, and there are even other characters, and perhaps some terrible and cruel violence (which is only hinted at, but with some effectiveness).

In other words, although I understand that Pig it’s a movie about a guy looking for his kidnapped pig, I don’t understand at all what Pig I want to be. And that’s great news, because usually when Nic Cage launches into these projects things go well even if they don’t go so well (see Mandy, a bad movie that I’m really glad it exists). I am looking forward to seeing this movie, and to discover that the pig is simply called “Pig”, and then to spend an hour and a half in the company of existentialism according to Nicolas Cage. Thank you for existing, Pig. You have all our confidence and, although you were not on our list with the most anticipated films of 2021, we did it because you deserve much more. Who knows, you may even be a new candidate to enter the prestigious ranking of the best films in the history of cinema.

