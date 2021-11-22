The story of “infinite love” that unites Anne Hathaway with William Shakespeare | Chronicle

“Life is too short to love you, I promise to look for you in the next“is a line that the English playwright William Shakespeare dedicated to his beloved wife. It was not just any statement and in fact it became the basis of a crazy theory about infinite love that has linked the actress to Hollywood, Anne Hathaway, with the well-known writer.

If you are one of those people who believes in love beyond everything and especially in that after death one returns to earth reincarnating in someone else, this mystery will interest you.

The theory that unites Anne Hathaway and William Shakespeare

First of all, it should be noted that William married at the age of 18, to a 26-year-old woman, whose name was precisely Anne Hathaway. It was said that they maintained a cold relationship since they lived a large part of their relationship in different cities and there was even talk of a marriage arranged by her parents since at the time of the wedding she was three months pregnant, but the sonnets that he dedicated to him they made clear the place he had in his heart.

Anne Hathaway with her husband Adam Shulman.



Only due to the coincidence between the name of the wife and the artist there is already a connection, it would be easy, despite the fact that the protagonist of “The Diary of a Princess” and “The Devil Wears Prada“, born in Brooklyn, United States and his close ancestors were Irish and French. She revealed in some interviews that her family decided to name her like that despite knowing that she would be the same name with the English, but that the other option to call her was Catherine, which was more difficult to pronounce accompanied by the surname.

But going back to today, the winning actress of the Oscar and from Golden Globeshe married Adam Shulman in 2012, a jewelry designer, actor and producer from New York. They were in a relationship for four years before making their union official and had an unconventional romance. Although they had met once in Palm Spring, it was Anne who decided to cheer up and invite him on a romantic getaway at New Orleans after his friends canceled a trip.

The one on the left is Shulman, Anne’s husband and the one on the right is Shakespeare. Do you see them similar?



All this could have gone unnoticed, but as soon as he shared photos of his new love, he again awakened the rumors of the curious theory because certainly, the man has a great match in his features with the writer.