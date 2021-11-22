the series that aspires to revolutionize live-action anime

“I promise we will never take the original anime away from purists. Will always exist”, Nemec guaranteed in previous statements . “But I am very excited about the stories that we are telling. I think we’ve done a good job of not violating canon in any direction, but simply offering some additional glimpses of the world that was already created. […].The anime did an amazing job. We don’t need to serve the exact same food. I think it would be disappointing if we did. “

These promises have been palpable from the promotional material. The first trailer showcased the show’s opening credits, which faithfully recreate the originals to emphasize that the story takes place in the same anime universe and that it is fully intended to respect its essence. The teaser subtitled “Lost Session” enjoyed a more own identity with the members of the team, continuously breaking the fourth wall through the manipulation of panels thus paying homage to Japanese prints and achieving a more dynamic transition of the scenes. Something similar to what Edgar Wright did in Scott Pilgrim. All this also complemented by an introduction of retro and clear tints, by jazz music that refers directly to the original.

Emotions increase even more with its stellar third composed of Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage) and John Cho (Star Trek). The case of the latter is especially prominent, not only because of the frank rise in popularity experienced in recent years, but also because its characterization has been in everyone’s sights.

Do you remember when X-Men premiered in 2000? Back then, fans went through the trailer and promo images to the point of exhaustion to make sure that Hugh Jackman’s haircut was actually identical to that of the printed Wolverine. More than 20 years later, the South Korean actor underwent a similar evaluation for his portrayal of Spike Spiegel, although enhanced by social networks that even made him a global trend. An absurd, but compelling proof of the passion aroused by “Cowboy Bebop” and how ardent fans will analyze even the smallest detail to ensure that the new Netflix series has been respectful of the original anime.