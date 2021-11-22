The rebirth of a blonde weakness

At 21, actress Reese Witherspoon decided to celebrate her birthday in style. It was for this reason that he held a party with his closest friends in a fashionable bar at the time. At that moment, a colleague who also officiated as the leading man of the decade arrived at the scene and was none other than Ryan Phillippe (photo). Then, the crush was instantaneous, and the lovebirds started dating becoming one of the most remembered couples in Hollywood.

In addition, they were able to work on Cruel Intentions, a renewed version of Dangerous Relationships, which tells the love story of a virgin schoolgirl and a boy who only conquers her to be able to become intimate and thus win a bet. This film was an icon for that decade and is remembered for the scene where the jovial blonde performs with close-ups, with the song Bitter Sweet Symphony from the group The Verve in the background. After the premiere, the couple announced their engagement and the arrival of their first daughter, Ava. Also, after the birth, they decided to get married in an intimate ceremony.

With the passage of time, the projects were separated, but they founded a family with another member when they received Deacon, the minor heir. However, since not all that glitters is gold, the divorce was imminent and the artists went their separate ways. The alarms sounded when she went to Oprah’s living room and was interviewed about gender-based violence. Despite the storms, today they have an excellent relationship.

And as life goes on, Reese, already a producer of small projects, encouraged herself and attended a party where she was approached by a stranger who was not friendly. There she was assisted by the artist representative, Jim Toth, and again Cupid did his thing. That is, they had a bond in separate homes, they got married, and she became pregnant with her third child, Tennessee James. Before the birth, the agent was delayed by the police because he was driving in a state of intense drunkenness. At that time, the man presented no obstacles to the agents; but his wife was furious and decided to make it known that it was a star, then she said: “Do you know who I am?” This situation gained some notoriety, because it showed the actress as a superb person. Later, the woman, who now tries to cultivate a low profile and strictly neat; He should have apologized for the outburst, and today he remembers it with a certain grace.