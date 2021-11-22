The reason why the international press criticized Checo Pérez’s career in Qatar

The Mexican finished the race in fourth position (Photo: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / EFE / EPA)

The Formula One continues with its fast pace around the world and the world championship is still in dispute between the teams of Mercedes-Benz and Red Bull. Last Sunday, in a new edition in the battle for supremacy between both teams, Sergio perez received criticism from various media, but was also given credit for his performance in the Qatar GP.

The pilot of Red bull received bad marks from the international press due to the final position with which it concluded in the last GP in Qatari lands. However, the Mexican was also recognized for the effort he made throughout the race, since he started from eleventh position.

“The stop rather than the strategy (caused by tire problems in the final) excludes him from the podium. But he compromised the race on Saturday outside of Q3, ″ wrote Gazzetta dello Sport, who assigned him a final grade of 6.5.

Despite being criticized, he was also recognized for his effort within the race (Photo: NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL / EFE / EPA)

The Race, another of the specialized media, assigned the Mexican the same rating as Gazzetta dello Sport, for the performance he carried out last weekend at the Losail International Circuit.

“He did not execute the classification well, but he recovered well in the race and it was unfortunate not to get third place ”.

Crash, with a 7, spoke about the qualities that the Czech Pérez was able to present during his performance at the Qatar Grand Prix; However, they considered that the pit stop was the reason why the Jalisco-born man could not aspire for a place above the podium.

“Pérez demonstrated his qualities as an F1 driver on race day with a strong fight across the field. An early pit stop ruined his chances of winning the podium as lost time in traffic combined with Red Bull shifting him to a two-stop strategy gave him a lot of work. Pérez was a couple of seconds behind Alonso in third place at the end of the race, but it should have been another appearance on the grandstand for the Mexican, “they said.

The Mexican continues with the battle for the world championship (Photo: Twitter / @ SChecoPerez)

Motorbox was the medium that gave the highest rating to Czech with an 8.5. The Italian media stressed that the Mexican was able to recover to the classification on Saturday and managed to give a tremendous show for the fight for third place with the Spanish Fernando Alonso.

“From the eleventh position on the grid he does what Bottas does not do, that is his task, to pass one after another all the pilots in front of him. All this activity, however, forces you to return to the pits for a second stop, and then the comeback starts again up to fourth place which is widely held in the running for the constructors’ championship ”.

Christian horner, director of Red Bull, also spoke with the media at the end of the race and stated that the reason why the decision that Czech will enter the pits affected the outcome of the race.

The Mexican pilot will now be in action from Saudi Arabia (Photo: Antonio Lacerda / EFE)

“We could see that the tire wear was very high and we were worried about exactly what happened to (Valtteri Bottas) if we left him at one stop. We didn’t have the position on the track, but we felt it was too risky. So that’s why we went for the second stop, ”Horner said.

The next stop for the Czech Pérez and the team of Red bull It will be next December 5, from Saudi Arabia, in which it will be the penultimate race of the championship.

