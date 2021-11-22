The real reason Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone won’t be in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters on December 17 and promises to be a movie that will change the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever, as it will include the long-awaited multiverse that all fans wanted to see. It is known that it will have some figures from the past, so there were also rumors about the possible participations of Kirsten dunst and Emma Stone.

The first comments on this came when the presences of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx in the role of Electro were confirmed. Both actors returned as the respective villains of Sam Raimi and Marc Webb’s Spider-Man, so Some also claim that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker will have their place in the film..

+ Why aren’t Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone in the movie?

When the first interpreters were advertising for the film, insider Daniel Richtman reported on his sites that the MCU had in their plans to incorporate Mary Jane from Dunst and Gwen Stacy from Stone. Although Kirsten denied it at the time by mentioning that she was not involved in the project, apparently the data was completely true, but there was a reason why the actresses declined their participation.

According to Richtman himself, who is one of Hollywood’s best-sourced insiders, Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone were in Kevin Feige’s plans to be part of the Spidey sequel, but restrictions on the recording set due to the Coronavirus pandemic prevented it.. Remember that the script for this film has been modified more than once, so it makes sense that they would have imagined it.

Although they may not be in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the journalist also reported that the MCU plans to add them for future productions and return as their characters to the franchise. So far no one from Marvel Studios has raised their voice to make this information official, but it is to be expected considering that they do not usually refer to rumors, since some of them are true.

