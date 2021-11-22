The real key to Fernando Alonso’s podium

Fernando Alonso climbed onto a Formula 1 podium again seven years later (Photo by Clive Mason / Getty Images)

Seven years later, Fernando Alonso returned to delight us with a podium. The last time the Spaniard got into the box was in Hungary 2014 and since then his F1 career has seen more disappointments than joys with his last spell at McLaren. After two years away from the Gran Circo, the two-time champion has returned wanting to show that, at 40, he is still fit to fight for important things. With this Sunday’s race at the Qatar Grand Prix it was more than demonstrated.

To finish third aboard an Alpine, unless nothing extraordinary happens, is almost impossible. On this occasion, in Doha, it was the Valtteri Bottas puncture and Red Bull’s dubious strategy with Checo Pérez which opened the doors for Alonso to the podium. However, when the opportunity presents itself, you have to know how to take advantage of it. At the start, Fernando warned that he would even try to put himself first. In the end he only passed Gasly and was second. From there it was time to defend oneself. With the Red Bulls in another league it seemed rather impossible and having the fifth / sixth car on the grid was close to heroic. But Alonso has us used to this type of feat. While the vast majority of pilots who came out with the soft made a strategy to two stops, the Spaniard lengthened it to the maximum to make only one.

That is where the reason for its podium lies. He impressed a scandalous pace on the soft rubber for 26 laps. To get an idea, Gasly entered on lap 14 and was followed by rivals such as Tsunoda or Ricciardo. Alonso managed to do the same strategy as those who came out with medium rubber. And in terms of lap per lap, only Red Bull and Hamilton were above. He took half a second away from his rivals in the zone half lap after lap. In fact, the next car in the middle zone that was behind him, precisely his teammate in Alpine, Esteban Ocon, finished at 21 seconds. Or what is the same, almost one more step through the pits. He played it and it went well. His resource management was what gave him that award so longed for by both him and the millions of fans who follow him. All of F1 was happy that one of the best in history had his reward for so much work and so much frustration.

The truth is that Alpine is characterized by being a car that preserves its tires very well in addition to being one of the most reliable on the grid, since throughout the year they have only retired five times (three from the French and two from the Spanish). Both drivers are knowing how to manage the degradation in the best way and, especially in this second half of the year, it is helping them win the battle against AlphaTauri to be fifth in the World Championship. Now They are already 25 points ahead with two races to go. Own Gasly hallucinated at the end of the race with the difference in pace with respect to the Asturian in the first stint: “I don’t understand how you can do those times“He said on the radio. For his part, Laurent Rossi assured that they could have lengthened more, but they did not want to suffer a puncture like the two of Williams or Bottas and throw everything to the ground.

Another key with which the Asturian’s podium can be understood is the quickly adapting to new circuits. For example, it won at the premiere in Singapore and Korea, in 2008 and 2010 respectively. He also made the podium in the first race that was held in India. It is clear, then, that when the level of knowledge is similar for everyone, Alonso knows how to get that extra with which results are achieved. With this there are already 98 podiums that the Spaniard adds and nothing would make us happier if he reached 100. This year is complicated, but in 2022 it could be another story. Let’s trust The Plan.

