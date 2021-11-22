The Queen attends the double christening of her great-grandchildren after health problems

The Queen attended a double royal christening following recent health problems that led her to withdraw a series of official engagements earlier this month.

The joint christening, organized by the mothers, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, took place on Sunday afternoon at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.

Eugenie’s son August was baptized alongside Mike and Zara Tindall’s son Lucas Philip.

The party was made up of immediate family members and close friends. Also in attendance were the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

All of this comes days after the Queen was seen in her first official engagement since she missed the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph due to a back sprain.

Princess Eugenie arrives at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park (PA)

The monarch was photographed standing and smiling while meeting Britain’s highest ranking uniformed military adviser and outgoing chief of the armed forces, General Nick Carter, at Windsor Castle, marking her return to official engagements. .

Concern for his health has grown since last month, when he spent a night in hospital for what Buckingham Palace described as “preliminary checks.” Doctors advised him to rest and not to travel.

On October 20, the Queen canceled a two-day trip to Northern Ireland on medical advice to rest. Buckingham Palace confirmed that he spent the night in hospital, where he underwent tests.

In late October, the palace confirmed that doctors had advised the Queen to rest for at least two more weeks, forcing her to miss official visits such as the UN climate summit in Glasgow and the Festival of Remembrance of the Saturday, November 13.

Instead, he recorded a video that aired during the welcoming reception for presidents and prime ministers at Cop26, in which he said he hoped the summit’s legacy would be for them to recognize that “the time for words has now passed time of action ”.

Continue reading the story

The service in central London was to be the Queen’s first public appearance in nearly four weeks since her hospital stay last month.

Buckingham Palace said that “the Queen, after suffering a back sprain, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.”

“His Majesty is disappointed that the service will be lost.”

“As in previous years, the Prince of Wales will lay a wreath on His Majesty’s behalf.”

Related

Prince Charles reassures the public about the Queen’s health: “She is fine”

The Queen ‘has permission from the doctors’ to spend the weekend outside Windsor

How Spencer, the Crown, and the internet turned Princess Diana into a Gen-Z queen