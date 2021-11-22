The Quarterfinals of the Liguilla in the Apertura 2021 will be played like this

América and Pumas will collide in one more edition of the Capital Classic; Atlas vs. Monterrey, Leon vs. Puebla and Tigres vs. Santos complete the Liguilla

In the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021, América and Pumas will collide in one more edition of the Capital Classic in Liguilla, while Atlas will do the honors Monterrey, Lion will be measured with Puebla and Tigers will see Saints as a rival.

The Eagles directly classified the ‘big party’ after concluding the regular phase as leaders after 17 days, while the felines agreed via playoffs after beating Toluca as visitor 1 to 2 this Sunday.

This will be the seventh time that both teams meet in a direct elimination round in short tournaments, with five occasions in which the azulcrema have come out ahead against one of the auriazules.

Los Rojinegros achieved a surprising general sub-leadership and their first customs office in the direct elimination round will be Monterrey., who agreed to the playoffs in ninth place and beat Cruz Azul 1 to 4.

Atlas has not beaten Monterrey on three occasions that clubs have crossed paths towards the title. Rayados imposed conditions in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2003, Apertura 2014, and Apertura 2017.

The ‘Fiera’, third step of the tournament, will fight a duel against a ‘Strip’ that tied Chivas twice during the play-off match and dramatically eliminated him in sudden death after a penalty shootout without errors by both sides.

It will be the second time that León and Puebla fight for a place in the semifinals, since in the Apertura 2020 they tied 2 to 1 in both duels of the series and the esmeralda club advanced, thanks to the now-defunct away goal rule.

Finally, Tigres, who advanced to Liguilla as fourth place, will face the fifth step Santos, who got his pass at home against Atletico de San Luis this Saturday.

There are five antecedents in the ‘big party’ between felines and Warriors, with a balance in favor of Santos of three out of two. It is worth mentioning that the last time that Tigres beat Santos in Liguilla was in the final of the Apertura 2011.