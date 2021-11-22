The Pope meets with the “Francisco team”, prior to a charity game

“Team Francisco” receives the blessing prior to the charity game. Photo: AFP / VATICAN MEDIA

The Pope Francisco met this weekend with the “team Francisco”, Prior to a charity party, this squad is formed by priests, migrants, children of employees and swiss guards.

The meeting was at the Mirko Fersini stadium of the sports center:

What does the “Francisco team” promote?

It highlights that the “team Francisco“, Or”Fratelli tutti”(All brothers) promotes inclusion of the Roma community, and met with the Supreme Pontiff prior to his duel this Sunday against a Croatian group, the World Organization of Gypsies, in the training ground of the Roman club Lazio, with the arbitration of the star of Lazio Ciro Immobile.

“On the pitch, wearing a T-shirt with the legend ‘Fratelli tutti’ (Brothers all), there will also be a young footballer with Down syndrome, a member of the Special Olympics and three immigrants. After a journey marked by abuse and violence, which made them go from the Greek countryside of Lesbos to the Italian, they have been welcomed by the Community of Sant’Egidio and are living an experience of integration. “ Pope Francisco

The leader of the Catholic Church thanked the members of the “team Francisco”For being part of said group, in which he said, there are no barriers and what does the inclusion, the simple normal.

Pope Francis appeared in photos and gave autographs to the protagonists of the charity party. Photos: AFP / VATICAN MEDIA

It should be remembered that in 2013, the Holy Father brought back three Syrian families from Lesbos, the main entry point of migrants to Europe. And he will return to the island next month as part of a trip to Greece and Cyprus.

The party of “team Francisco”Is intended to raise funds, an initiative of the diocese of Rome, to promote the inclusion of gypsies and others vulnerable people.

By the way, during a visit to Slovakia in September, the Pope Francisco made a call to the “integration” of the marginalized gypsy ethnic group, in the east of the country.