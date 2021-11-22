‘The plan is reinforcements at the height of what the club is’

The campaign for Blue Cross, and with this is born the uncertainty around the squad that will form for the next tournament, a situation that he hopes to have resolved Juan Reynoso, who expects reinforcements that are up to the task.

“That is the plan, reinforcements at the level of what the club is. Both what was December and January and in the middle of the year it could not, it really could not, one appreciates the effort of the board that wanted but could not, but I think that when these types of situations happen they go through something, surely we stop do everyone, the first one to raise my hand is me and today due to the casualties due to the contractual issue, because of Orbe, surely the group is not going to get back together, for that I thanked them and it is up to us to optimize resources by bringing people that will surely help us to reinvent ourselves and become a competitive team again, ”he said bluntly.

On the other hand, the cement helmsman rejected that the team had not trained in the repechage against Striped, but regretted that his team gave erratic in definition.

“It’s a matter of watching the video. From what I saw, in more than one moment we were able to draw and come back. If I hadn’t seen a team delivered, I would say so, we got into the game, we had a draw. If we count the training sessions we were together, it’s to shoot us. They beat us well, I have no excuse or pretext, “he concluded.

