The photo album of Meg Ryan, America’s ex-girlfriend

The actress who came up with faking the most famous orgasm in movie history in the movie When Harry found Sally (1989), along with Billy Crystal and directed by Rob Reiner, is turning 60 years old, retiring from the cinema and doing succulent real estate deals, according to what they say on the other side of the pond. Her last screen appearance was in 2015. She had booked a small role in her directorial debut on Ithaca, a film about World War II that, despite having his friends Tom Hanks and Sam Shepard (who we continue to miss) in the cast, went directly to the video market.

But since we are celebrating our anniversary, let’s turn the page of that failure and remember the best Meg Ryan (Connecticut, November 19, 19561), the one who will always have a place of honor in the hearts of lovers of the romantic comedy genre. She was one of America’s first brides because she starred in some of the most endearing and blockbuster cakes in Hollywood with her naive face, her always-on smile, and those wide, bright eyes. The first cited film, for which it was even nominated for the Golden Globes, was followed by Joe against the volcano (1990), with his beloved Tom Hanks; Spell of a kiss (1992), with Alec Baldwin; Like nail and meat (1993), with his then partner Dennis Quaid whom he had met in the great The prodigious chip (1987); Something to remember (1993), again with Hanks; When a man loves a woman (1994), with Andy García; French kiss (1995), with Kevin Kline; Addicted to love (1997), with Matthew Broderick; City of Angels (1998), with Nicolas Cage, or the tearful and extremely tender You have an email (1998), third collaboration with Hanks. At this point in the film, it is more than normal that the public felt that she was like family. That of seeing suffering, crying and falling in love on full screen joins more than we think. But Meg Ryan never understood it that way. Moreover, years later she complained that people saw her “as the next door neighbor” and explained that if she put up with it it was because as a journalist – she studied journalism – she believed that she was a privileged witness of everything that happened around her and that it deserved to be analyzed … In short, reflections of a star.

He also starred in other types of films such as the biopic of The Doors (1991), directed by visionary Oliver Stone, opposite Val Kilmer as Jim Morrison. Evocative film for nostalgic lysergic people. And he shared the bill with Robert Downey Jr., Sam Neill and Hugh Grant, in the British Restoration (1994), a period drama that won two technical Oscars. On Hurlyburly (1998), a reflective drama where everyone gets upset with alcohol and marijuana, gave a reply to Sean Penn (best actor in Venice), Kevin Space and Chaz Palmintieri. And in one of kidnappings where love also floats in the air, Life test (2000), fell in love with her co-star, Russell Crowe, and dumped her husband Dennis Quaid. What a news! Rivers of ink flowed. I still remember when the angry actor, from promotion in Madrid, prohibited the press from being asked about the affair. I even had to sign a clause with possible consequences if I broke the rule. When he got to the interview, his face of pity said it all. Poor. There is another film that was also talked about a lot and that many of his fans did not forgive him: In the cut (2003). Directed by the Oscar-winning Jane Campion and alongside a young Mark Ruffallo, Meg would shed her clothes and have sex. It was an attempt to change course, but it didn’t work out.

After this brief walk through Meg Ryan’s filmography, what is clear to me is that the blonde has kissed with more than half of Hollywood. And as the touch makes the affection, although the cuddles are false, now I understand why the ex-girlfriend of America has so many good friends. We open his album to remember the best moments with some of them.