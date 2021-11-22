The objective of Club América with its discharge in FIFA for the case of Pedro Aquino

At America club were highly affected by what happened with Pedro Aquino, regarding the aggravation of her injury from participating in the game that Selection of Peru he must have met his pair of Venezuela by South American Conmebol Qualifiers qualifying for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, to the point that you will not be able to participate in the League.

That is why, taking into account the damage and, as the authorities of the institution cream blue understand that they followed the corresponding procedures in order to raise awareness of the Peruvian Football Federation In order to prevent the steering wheel from suffering, now they aim to make a formal discharge in the FIFA.

What would be the main intention of the complaint in the governing body of soccer worldwide by the directive of the Eagles of America? According to ESPN, the goal is, with the case of Pedro Aquino, to set a precedent for, in the future if necessary, to increase the tools of the clubs in general, to resist, with valid reasons, to give in to their elements in front of the calls of the national teams.

In this sense, it should be noted that, as a result of the work of the Incan bosses and technical staff, Santiago Solari, strategist of the main male cast of the Millonets, lost one of its key pieces in the midfield, for, in the first measure, the quarterfinals of the Big party of the Tournament Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 of the MX League.

Pedro Aquino’s medical report

“After applying a series of studies to the player Pedro Aquino, the medical team confirmed a muscle injury in the left rectus femoris. The footballer’s recovery time will be according to evolution “, reported the official medical report of the America club, once the pertinent checks have been carried out at the Coapa.