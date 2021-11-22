‘The Meyerowitz Stories’ is the best Adam Sandler movie you can see on Netflix

Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller and Dustin Hoffman head the great cast of ‘The Meyerowitz Storeis’.

It is a family film, very Woody Allen, very New Yorker, that reconciled Sandler with the awards and began Noah Baumbach’s love affair with Netflix.

Although I consider myself a staunch defender of Hubie’s Halloween, I have to declare by my holy opinion that there is another Adam Sandler movie much better on Netflix. Rough diamonds, of course, but you already knew that one. No, it is not Criminals at sea. For the love of Billy Wilder, that is worthy of record as Inquisition torture. I mean The Meyerowtz Stories, the work that started Noah Baumbach’s idyll with Netflix that later followed with Story of a marriage.

But we are talking about Netflix and we already know that the streaming Most Popular in the World has a love affair with Adam Sandler (he also had it with Spacey, but we all have toxic exes) and The Meyerowitz Stories It is, first and foremost, a Netflix Adam Sandler movie. Of course, one that was even in the official section of the Cannes Festival. Before, of course, Cannes and Netflix fought due to pressure from French cinemas and now they don’t even want to see each other.

As Baumbach fans will already know, he is the ideal director for any Woody Allen fan in his heyday. The Meyerowitz Stories is a very cultural and very New York family comedy full of great moments by actors who give their best. Everything revolves around the character of Dustin Hoffman, the patriarch of a dysfunctional family and a bitter old-fashioned sculptor. Adam Sandler plays the group’s most unsuccessful son, especially compared to the achiever played by Ben Stiller. Elizabeth Marvel as everyone’s ignored sister, Emma Thompson, as daddy’s new girlfriend remembering “the herbs” from There is no one living here, and Grace Van Patten as Sandler’s porn daughter complete a cast inspired by a still little known Adam Driver as secondary.

The group moves in a delirious and profound succession of family encounters that put their ego and their relationships to the test, from which they will learn and we will learn based on ridicule, embarrassment and empathy. Only the MeToo scandal that plagued Dustin Hoffman, who at another time would have chosen awards for this film, derailed this film from the awards race, which was aimed at being the passport to the first line of an author who, well, had to wait for the next one.

But beyond the prestige of Hoffman or Thompson or the air of New York culture in the works of Baumbach, his wife Gerwig or Allen himself, The Meyerowitz Stories It is an unbeatable occasion to enjoy the talent of Adam Sandler and a Ben Stiller with whom he has a chemistry as special as it is essential.

