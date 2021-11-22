The Matrix Resurrections reveals Keanu Reeves’ new look and full cast in official posters (PHOTOS)

In mid-September of this year it was announced that The Matrix Resurrections would reach the cinemas before the end of 2021, news that filled millions of fans of this great saga created by the sisters with emotion. Wachowski, distributed by Warner Bros. and what brings back to Keanu reeves in his role as Neo.

And if at that time the announcement that the fourth tape of Matrix It would be released in December of the current year, it caused a tremendous stir, the production is doing it again, now with the publication of the new posters and the complete cast that we will see in the next feature film.

If you are a fan of this film production, surely you are already eager to see, after several years since the premiere of the third part, this new installment and know what has happened within the Matrix.

The Matrix Resurrections reveals Keanu Reeves’ new look and full cast

Today it was announced not only the complete cast that makes up The Matrix Resurrections, but also what each of its characters will look like, information that you will want to know and thus be ready for the next theatrical release.

Through the Twitter account @lomioes_mx, a series of official posters of the new film in the saga was revealed, in which you can see Keanu reeves and the rest of the actors with their respective characterization, being that of the 57-year-old actor and musician of Lebanese origin one of the most interesting, since on this occasion he appears with long hair and a beard, looking very similar to his role. by John Wick.

In the case of Carrie Anne Moss, who gives life to Trinity, she kept her outfit, although this time with slightly longer hair and with the black clothes that distinguished her from the first feature film.







As for the cast or cast, below we share the names of the actors that you can see in The Matrix Resurrections, as well as that of their respective characters.

Keanu Reeves plays Neo

Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II gives life to Morpheus

Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe

Lambert Wilson is Merovingian

Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson

Eréndira Ibarra plays Lexy

When is The Matrix Resurrections released?

As reported by Warner Bros., The Matrix Resurrections will have his premiere in theaters on December 22, as well as on HBO Max.