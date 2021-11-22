The Los Angeles Lakers player who defended LeBron James from Isaiah Stewart’s attack

The Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons experienced moments of tension due to the fight that formed between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart. A companion of ‘The king’ I was going to defend him at all costs.

Lebron James exploited social media in 3, 2, 1… Any winning shots? No. Any great acting? Either. The star of Los angeles lakers was sent off for the second time in 19 NBA years due to a blow to the face in the game against the Detroit Pistons. Isaiah Stewart, the victim of ‘The king’.

Impotence took hold of some Lakers who could not find answers and in the third quarter of the game against the Pistons a simple rebounding zero ended up becoming a battlefield where the main objective was to hit LeBron James.

Stewart literally had blood in his eye and before the impotence caused by the blow that LeBron James gave him, he began to search for him throughout the field of Little Caesars Arena to finish him off. One moment! Said a fellow NBA star and stood up to defend Bron.

Chaos gripped the Lakers vs. Pistons because even the Detroit Pistons teammates couldn’t stop Isaiah Stewart. Anthony Davis he was on the ground and LeBron was still the target. Who defends it? Russell Westbrook stood up.

Video: Westbrook defended LeBron from the attack launched by Isaiah Stewart

Isaiah Stewart began to throw blows through the air, shoving teammates and suddenly met the gaze of Russell Westbrook. The base was planted, He raised his fists and was ready to defend LeBron James. Fortunately, the Detroit Pistons player did not hit anyone and ended up going furious to the local locker room.