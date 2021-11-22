The Gilded Age: The Downton Abbey Creator Series You’re Going To Wish 2022 On Now

Few television series have as much charm at first glance as a good period series. Secrets and a murky past seasoned with the dresses and palaces that make us fall in love and the rich who suffer are the perfect combination for an afternoon of blanket and sofa. And after the passage of Belgravia by Movistar + we are a bit orphaned of these productions in which love and betrayal are essential ingredients. But the drought won’t last long, because

the creator of Downton Abbey has a new project, The Gilded Age. And it looks so good that we can’t wait for 2022 to start now.

It will be on January 25 when HBO Max premieres this historical dramatic production that takes place in the time that gives it its name, the Golden Age. A situated period

at the end of the 19th century in which immense economic changes and great conflicts took placeNew systems appeared and huge fortunes were created, in which New York City experienced tremendous growth thanks, among other reasons, to rail expansion.

The production created by Julia Fellowes began in 1882 with the young Marian Brook changing her rural Pennsylvania for New York City after the death of her father. There she will live with her aunts, Agnes van Rhij and Ada Brook and with her friend Peggy, an aspiring writer,

Marian will be involved in a social war between one of her aunts and the neighboring couple, consisting of the ruthless railroad mogul George Russell and the ambitious Bertha.

In view of the trailer that the platform published a few days ago, we have ahead

10 episodes in which the usual elements of this type of production are combined with the most classic scenarios of the city in which it is set. An unusual change of location in period series with a British stamp, but one that undoubtedly adds a certain charm to the story. Although this has meant that the production budget multiplied and changed the chain after NBC announced it and later sold it to HBO because it could not afford the costs of a project in which the setting is as important as the story.

As if this were not enough in the cast we find familiar faces from television such as

Christine Baranksi, known for her work on series like The Good Fight and The Good Wife or the musical Mamma Mía, and Cynthia Nixon, Miranda in Sex and the City. Both will play the aunts of Marian Brook, who will be played by Louisa Jacobson, the youngest daughter of Meryl Streep and sister of actresses Mamie and Grace Gummer.

Carrie Coon (The Leftovers) and Morgan Spector (The Plot Against America) make up the Russell marriage while Denée Benton (UnReal) will be Marian’s friend, Peggy.

Other of the interpreters that we find in the cast of The Gilded Age They are Audra McDonald (The Good Fight), Michael Cerveris (Evil), Taissa Farmiga (American Horror Story) and Jeanne Tripplehorn (Mrs. America).

Despite the two months of waiting that remain, that the premiere of the new production created by Julian Fellowes is already dated is good news. And is that

Since it was announced that the novelist and screenwriter was working on a project set in the United States produced by Universal, almost a decade has passed. In all this time, Fellowes has had time to put an end to the production that made him one of America’s favorite creators, Downton Abbey, and write the new feature film focused on the Grantham family, which will be released in March.