The future belongs to the replicants: Ridley Scott announces a series about Blade Runner

Hand in hand with the arrival of two films of his authorship (The last duel, The Gucci house), Ridley Scott lives hectic weeks in which he circulates on the most diverse topics. Always talkative, the octogenarian filmmaker also manages to detail projects that escape his new films with Matt Damon and Lady Gaga.

If in 2017 Denis Villeneuve launched Blade Runner 2049, a sequel to his 1982 film – in which he was executive produced – now the director reveals that the world of Blade runner it will continue in a series that progresses in its development.

“We already wrote the pilot of Blade runner and the bible. So, we already present Blade runner like a television series, the first 10 hours ”, he assured in an interview with the BBC.

To the three short films that were released four years ago and that are available on YouTube (2036: Nexus dawn; 2048: Nowhere to run; Blade Runner Black Out 2022), the franchise just added the debut of the animated production Blade Runner: Black Lotus, set in Los Angeles in 2032 and premiered on Adult Swim in the United States.

Scott, for now, hasn’t been specific about how his new project will tie into those stories. But there is already a breakthrough in its creation, as is the case with a series on Alien.

The filmmaker said that “now the pilot is being written,” without clarifying whether it is the same idea as the scriptwriter and producer Noah Hawley. In that case, the brain of Fargo received the approval of FX to shape a story located on Earth, whose debut would take place in 2023, as recently announced by the head of the chain.