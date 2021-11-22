the film that premiered Netflix and that reunites Anna Kendrick with Blake Lively

A Little Favor is the name of the movie that was released in 2018 and that has just been added to the Netflix catalog. The film stars Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) and Blake Lively (Gossip Girl), and is based on the novel of the same name written in 2017 by Darcey Bell.

The story centers on Stephanie, a small-town blogger, who meets the sophisticated Emily, when they realize that her children are classmates at the same school. After spending several afternoons together, recounting their entire life, Emily asks Stephanie to take care of her son since her husband is in London and she has to take a trip.

After a couple of days without answering, Stephanie turns to Sean, Emily’s husband, who files the complaint for the surprise and sudden disappearance of his wife, which will mark a before and after forever.

Original title

A Simple Favor.

Year

2018.

Duration

117 min.

Country

USA.

Address

Paul Feig.

Cast

Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding, Glenda Braganza, Zach Smadu, Rupert Friend, Eric Johnson, Sarah Baker, Kelly McCormack, Gia Sandhu, Joshua Satine, Andrew Rannells, Aparna Nancherla, Dustin Milligan, Danielle Bourgon, Andrew Moodie, Sugenja Sri , Bashir Salahuddin, Howard Hoover, Ronnie Rowe, Melody Johnson, Melissa O’Neil, Linda Cardellini, Paul Jurewicz, Jean Smart, Roger Dunn, Corinne Conley, Olivia Sandoval, Umed Amin, Lesleh Donaldson, Chris Owens, Jung-Yul Kim, Domenic Cina, Julio Benitez.

Gender

Drama.

[VER EN NETFLIX]