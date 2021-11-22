The decline of key players in Cruz Azul, who should or will leave?

We present you the panorama of some Cruz Azul players who lowered their performance or are about to terminate their contract with the Machine

Blue Cross was a victim of bipolarity in 2021. He achieved the coveted ninth star with the optimal level of his players. However, for the second semester football players keys like Jonathan Rodriguez and Luis Romo They presented numbers lower than those obtained in Guard1anes 2021.

Cruz Azul starters in the playoff game against Monterrey Imago7

Now, facing the Closing 2022, the Machine will lose Orbelín Pineda, who was a regular throughout the year, but will go to Celta de Vigo. As well as the ‘Maguito’ there are other players who could leave Blue Cross due to poor performance or due to contractual issues.

It is the first loss you will have Blue Cross ahead of Clausura 2022. Pineda decided not to renew with the Machine to fulfill his European dream with Celta de Vigo of Spain, a team that he will defend from next year. Orbelín’s numbers from Opening 2021 They are not so contrasting with those of the regular phase of Guard1anes Clausura 2021. Last semester ended with two goals and two assists, while in the current one he said goodbye with a goal and three passes for his teammates to score.

The ‘Cabecita’ is one of the players of the Machine in whom bipolarity is most noticeable in the two tournaments of 2021. Rodríguez finished the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 with eleven goals and five assists in 1,721 minutes of the regular phase. However, for the current Opening 2021 He could only score three goals and his participation decreased to 739 minutes.

It was one of the fundamental pieces of the long-awaited ninth star. Romo, in the 2021 Guard1anes Clausura, contributed with three goals and seven assists, numbers that contrast with those he delivered during his participation in the Opening 2021, with one goal and two assists, he was even a substitute in the playoff game against Monterrey.

The ‘Louse’ improved in terms of numbers in the Opening 2021, with four goals and one assist. However, he made three goals in the painful 4-3 loss to Pumas. At Guard1anes Clausura 2021, Alvarado finished with three touchdowns and four passes for his teammates to score.

The Uruguayan surprised during the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 by the ease he had to perform in different positions, in addition to contributing with a goal, in addition to two assists and his performances led to Blue Cross made the purchase option valid. However, this semester was far from the level he showed in the championship contest.

The Paraguayan was another of those that showed a lower level compared to last semester. Escobar in the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 contributed to defense and offense, he even finished with two goals and two passes for his teammates to score, but for him Opening 2021 only collaborated with an assistance.

‘Pol’ won the title in the Guard1anes Clausura 2021, a contest in which he scored two goals. However, for the Opening 2021 he left with an assist, even during the playoff match against Monterrey he missed a clear goal option, which would have meant a draw.

The Peruvian ends his contract in December and has not yet renewed with Blue Cross, so the duel against Monterrey could be the last of Yotún with the blue shirt. Yoshimar was the scorer of the Machine’s goal in the repechage, in what was the only touchdown he had throughout the semester.

Return to Blue Cross for him Opening 2021, after he was on loan with Atlético de San Luis in the Guard1anes Clausura 2021. Passerini played 10 matches, two of them as a starter, in which he added 280 minutes, time in which he scored two goals.

The Argentine completes the Machine’s contract and it has not yet been renewed. Montoya failed to earn a place in eleven Blue Cross. In Guard1anes 2021 he was a recurring substitute and added 318 minutes. For him Opening 2021 his activity rose to 534 minutes, but he failed to be essential in Juan Reynoso’s box.

The ‘Quick’ came to the Machine for the Opening 2021 to reinforce the squad that had been champion in the Guard1anes Clausura 2021. However, he was only able to play 65 minutes with the first blue team, he even had more action in the U-20, where he played 282 minutes.

His contract expires in six months, so the Paraguayan defender could leave the ranks of the Blue Cross during the winter market. Aguilar, who became the leader of the celestial defense, could not be in the playoff game against Monterrey because he served his penalty game for accumulating cards.

The Venezuelan arrived as a reinforcement for the Opening 2021 and took the responsibility of being the new ’10’ of Blue Cross, but did not comply. With the first team he only played 45 minutes in three games. However, in the U-20, he was in four matches, in which he added 267 minutes.

The 21-year-old footballer has been in Blue Cross, but it has not been possible to win a place in the stellar squad, as it adds more playing time in the U-20. At Opening 2021, He spent 72 minutes with the first team of the celestial, for the 551 minutes that he played in the age limit category.

The ‘Cata’ is always under the critical gaze of the fans of Blue Cross. Domínguez has lived a year full of contrasts, because on the one hand he achieved the ninth star and was able to return to the Mexican team. However, his performances with the Machine, especially in the playoff game against Monterrey, was far from expectation.

The Machine had the experience of what it is like to live without its captain at the beginning of Opening 2021. During the first nine days of the contest, Juan Reynoso shared the goal with Sebastián Jurado and Andrés Gudiño before the injury of Jesús Corona, so the renovation could begin in the celestial goal.