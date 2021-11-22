The decision on the life of the daughter of Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt that has influenced her father Arnold

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger they got married in 2019 and last August he was born her first daughter together, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Pratt already shares a son from his previous marriage with Anna Faris, Jack, but in Lyla’s case, her parents have not seen her face during these 7 months.

Apparently this decision has been very premeditated by his parents, as Katherine has revealed in an interview in the morning Today. The young woman confesses that they were based on her own experience, growing up with famous parents.

Katherine is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Schriver, and both she and her three siblings had a very private childhood away from the spotlight.

“Obviously I didn’t grow up with social media and all that, so it’s a bit different because I feel like we share so much with the world now. But I think one of the best gifts my parents gave me to me and my brothers is the gift of the Privacy, and have a really normal childhood, or as normal as possible, “he says.

“We had one normal childhood and magical, and they allowed us to be ourselves and have our own identity to choose in what way we wanted to be public and as far as we felt comfortable. That was an incredible gift as children, “says Katherine.

Thanks to your experience, she and Chris agreed in that they wanted to give that same gift to their children, and try not to show them much on social networks. So fans better not expect to see the baby’s face for a long time.

