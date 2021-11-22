The cruel joke of Dr. García to Martinoli for the triumph of Pumas over Toluca

Luis García and Christian Martinoli are fans of Pumas and Toluca, respectively. (Photo: Instagram / @ garciaposti)

Cougars beat Toluca to get your ticket to the League. The duel was full of emotions and generated all kinds of comments on social networks. One of the most prominent was that of Luis Garcia, who took advantage of the victory of his team, National University, to make fun of his colleague Christian Martinoli.

With the 2-0 on the provisional scoreboard, the product of a spectacular shoe from Juan Ignacio Dinenno, the Doctor took the opportunity to publish a challenging message on Twitter with a special dedication for Martinoli, who has always made public his love for the Red Devil.

Luis, who played in the Cougars, everyone who can remember his sympathy for cats. He sent a challenging message to his broadcast partner. “Are you crying, Martinoli?”, the former player wrote on his Twitter account. The comment caused laughter among fans. Martinoli did not take notice and did not respond to his friend’s message.

The Doctor was ironic about the defeat of Toluca. (Twitter / @ GarciaPosti)

Although the penalty executed by Haret ortega added drama to the collation, finally the set of Andres Lillini He won the Nemesio Diez and confirmed his attendance at the “Fiesta Grande” of Mexican soccer. In the quarterfinals, the Pedregal team will face each other with the America, in one more edition of the Capital Classic.

Despite not having responded to the mockery of the DoctorMartinoli did express his criticism against Toluca and made it clear that with current methods there is not much future for the scarlet squad. “The only way for a legend to leave a club booed is when he becomes a coach of the same and does not achieve 10 percent from the bench of what he obtained on the field.. It happens here and everywhere. What is done in the field will remain for life but does not give immunity from the side“Wrote the chronicler on Twitter.

Always faithful to his direct style, Martinoli did not miss the opportunity to remember what has been done wrong in recent times in the Mexican institution. “All wrong. You have to accumulate 10 games without winning in Mexican soccer and that this version of Pumas eliminates you. In Chorizo ​​Power They are looking for a coach, goalkeeper, forward, mid-team, in short, everything. A shame, “he said.

Martinoli exploded against Toluca. (Photo: Twitter / @ martinolimx)

Hernán Cristante reached the Devils with the intention of recovering the shine that the club has lost in recent years. During the tournament, the Argentine coach mixed good and bad moments.

Finally, in the key match they were defeated by some Cougars who took an outstanding momentum after tracing him to Blue Cross on the last day of the regular championship. The last tournament in which Toluca stood out as the protagonist in a final phase was the Closing 2018, contest in which they reached the final and lost to Santos Laguna.

On the other hand, Cougars will have the opportunity to face each other again against him America in a match that is always special for both teams and that for the Auriazules has an invariable flavor of revenge. In the last, the confrontations between felines and azulcremas have been a constant in the League.

Christian Martinoli had no mercy with Hernán Cristante. (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

At Opening 2018, a contest that meant the most recent league title for Coapa’s men, The Eagles they gave a historic beating to the university students in the semifinals: 6-1 at the Azteca Stadium.

Also in the Clausura tournament of the same year, the team then commanded by Miguel Herrera he beat Pumas in the quarterfinals, before being eliminated by Santos as a visitor.

