the Chinese tennis player says she is safe, after several days without appearing in public

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, spoke with Peng for 30 minutes this Sunday.

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said she was safe and sound during a video call on Sunday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said.

In a statement, the IOC said its president, Thomas Bach, had spoken with Peng for 30 minutes.

“[Ella] okay, that was our main concern, “reads the message.

Peng, 35, disappeared from the public eye for nearly three weeks after accusing Zhang Gaoli, a senior Chinese minister, of sexual assault.

Her absence sparked widespread concern, and international tennis stars and governments asked China to provide proof that the athlete was safe.

“At the beginning of the 30-minute call, Peng Shuai thanked the IOC for its concern for his well-being,” the organization’s statement said.

“She said that she is safe and well, living at her home in Beijing, but that she would like her privacy to be respected at this time,” he added.

“She prefers to spend her time with friends and family at this time,” the statement also said. “However, he will continue to participate in tennis.”

The IOC statement also included a still from the video call of Peng smiling at the camera.

Previous Videos

Concern over the tennis player’s apparent disappearance from public life led Chinese state media to publish a series of photos and videos that seemed to show that everything was fine.

Peng Shuai had not been seen in public since she accused a senior Chinese official.

Earlier Sunday, a state media reporter posted a video on Twitter showing Peng smiling while standing with officials at a tennis tournament in Beijing.

The Reuters news agency reported that the organizers also posted photos of the player on the official WeChat page of the event.

Also, this Saturday, Hu Xijin, an editor of the Global Times, a Chinese government-affiliated media outlet, posted two clips on Twitter showing Peng allegedly having dinner with his coach and friends at a restaurant.

Continue reading the story

Before the publication, the president of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA, for its acronym in English), Steve Simon, said that “while it is positive to see her, it is not clear if she is free and capable of making decisions and acting for herself. , without coercion or outside interference. “

Accusation

Peng, the world’s number one former tennis doubles player, posted an indictment about former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli on Chinese social media site Weibo in early November.

The tennis player alleged that she was forced to have sex with Zhang.

The 75-year-old politician was vice premier of China between 2013 and 2018, at which time he was one of President Xi Jinping’s close allies. He has not commented on Peng’s complaint.

Peng Shuai’s post was taken down minutes later.

It is the first time that someone has brought an accusation of this kind against one of China’s top political leaders.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

(VIDEO) Report from Beijing: Peng Shuai’s colleagues fear for Chinese tennis player’s safety