The Chair of Labor Relations, Social Dialogue and Labor Welfare of the UMU is born

The University of Murcia and the Ministry of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson have signed an agreement for the creation of the Chair of Labor Relations, Social Dialogue and Labor Welfare, the objectives of which are:

– Promote the training and qualification of social agents on good practices in collective bargaining, mainly attending to the promotion of equality between men and women, occupational health and safety with a gender perspective, job stability and implementation remote work with the best guarantees.

– To promote research, development and innovation activities in preventive matters, as well as to strengthen the role of the social partners in the commitment of employers and workers to improve safety and health at work.

– Promote training, investigation, awareness-raising and dissemination of the instruments for the resolution of labor disputes through extrajudicial procedures: conciliation, mediation and arbitration.

– Promote studies and research related to the improvement of labor relations, with special emphasis on good practices in the digital industry and the guaranteeing implementation of remote work.

– Promote training, research, awareness and dissemination activities on occupational health and occupational risk prevention.

The Chair has a large group of researchers from various national and foreign universities and is directed by Professor of Labor Law and Social Security Mª Belén Fernández Collados.