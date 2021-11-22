The best musicals available on platforms to celebrate Santa Cecília

Today, November 22, is Saint Cecilia, International Music Day. And what better way to celebrate than by watching a musical? The artistic forms of cinema and of the music They have always had a very good relationship, with great soundtracks accompanying the best moments in audiovisual history, but the greatest exponent of this union is found in musicals, works that manage to convey emotions that other films could not thanks to the power of songs. . So, here is a list with some recommendations that you can find in the platforms (Netflix, Movistar +, Amazon Prime, Filmin and Disney +) to animate with a lot of rhythm this musical Monday.
La La Land (Netflix and Movistar +)
Almost winner of the Oscar to best film 2017, the best musical of the decade has since been a social phenomenon. And it is no coincidence that there are still people who sing ‘City of stars’ or ‘Another day of sun’; they are spectacular songs. As is the film’s colorful photography, the impeccable direction of Damien Chazelle, the stellar interpretations of Emma Stone and Ryan gosling and that script that broke our hearts by showing us the difficulty in making professional dreams and love compatible.
Las Misérables (Amazon Prime)
From Les Misérables versions and versions have been made. More than fifty adaptations, theatrical and cinematographic, have started from the original novel by Victor hugo. What makes this one so worth it? Well, apart from maintaining the essence of the extraordinary story of struggle and freedom and the wonderful compositions of Claude-Michel Schönberg, adds a luxury cast headed by Hugh jackman, Russell crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda seyfried and Eddie redmayne.
West Side Story (Filmen)
There are great classics of the musical genre on platforms, such as Grease, which is in Netflix and Amazon prime, or Dirty dancing, on Netflix. But here we wanted to highlight the masterful West Side Story. Not only to be one of the best in history with her version of Romeu and Juliet where the families are criminal gangs that are led to be killed, but also because exactly one month from now the new version arrives, directed by Steven Spielberg, and it would not hurt to have reviewed the original.
And we went from the 60s to the most recent movie on the list. Released last year, The Prom tells the story of some actors who have come unless, led by the character of Meryl streepThey want to improve their image and decide to do a good deed by helping someone. The “lucky one” is Emma (Jo ellen pellman), a lesbian teenager who is denied going to the end-of-year dance with her partner (Ariana DeBose). Full of energy and emotions on the surface, it will make musical lovers fall in love and horrify the detractors of the genre (which I would be surprised if they have read this far).
Moulin Rouge (Disney + and Movistar +)
Moulin rouge it’s a different kind of musical. Unlike the ones we’ve seen so far, his music is not original, but instead picked up popular hits like ‘Your Song’ by Elton John, ‘Roxanne’ from The Police or ‘The Show Must Go On’ by What in. And the result was excellent. Drawing largely on the opera by Giuseppe Verdi The traviata and with Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor up front, it explains an impossible love story that is forever etched in the hearts of those who have seen it.
And you can not miss a recommendation for the whole family. Obviously, on the platform of Disney you can find all his musical animation classics like Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King, or more recent hits like Frozen and Moana, but here we are left with the only musical film of Pixar, the wonderful Coconut. The story of how Miguel discovers the kingdom of the afterlife on the Day of the Dead – celebrated on November 2 – is full of emotion, respect for Mexican culture and lots and lots of music.