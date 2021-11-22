The best musicals available on platforms to celebrate Santa Cecília

And we went from the 60s to the most recent movie on the list. Released last year, The Prom tells the story of some actors who have come unless, led by the character of Meryl streepThey want to improve their image and decide to do a good deed by helping someone. The “lucky one” is Emma (Jo ellen pellman), a lesbian teenager who is denied going to the end-of-year dance with her partner (Ariana DeBose). Full of energy and emotions on the surface, it will make musical lovers fall in love and horrify the detractors of the genre (which I would be surprised if they have read this far).