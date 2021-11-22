The assassination of John F. Kennedy on the big screen

From Dallas, Texas, a seemingly official ticker. President Kennedy He died at one in the afternoon central time, two in the afternoon in the East, 38 minutes ago.

With these words, the presenter of the CBS network announced the death of the president of the United States John F. Kennedy. Since that time, much has been written about this event, and many films have been made with the murder of Kennedy as the central theme. Did you act Oswald alone, or was there a conspiracy to kill the president? Today, when it is 58 years since that fateful event, we are preparing to analyze some of the films that tried to convince us of the plot, or the mad murderer who acted alone, or simply told us in their own way what happened that day.

When talking about the murder of Kennedy, it is obligatory to mention the film that Oliver stone shot in 1991, titled JFK: Case open. It is, without a doubt, the best-known film that has been made about the events that occurred that fateful November 22, 1963. An exceptional cast, with luxurious supporting actors, and led by Kevin Costner as Jim Garrison, the New Orleans prosecutor who, three years after the events, decides to reopen the case, seeing the amount of inconsistencies that the Warren Commission presented, and convinced that his own government was behind the assassination of the president .

Next to Kevin Costner, actors of the stature of Gary Oldman, Tommy Lee Jones, Joe Pesci, John Candy, Sissy Spacek, Kevin Bacon, Donald Sutherland, Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau…. And all under the direction of the always controversial Oliver stone, who also knew how to surround himself with a great cast behind the cameras, such as the cinematographer Robert Richardson, the assemblers Joe hutshing and Pietro Scalia (Oscar winners that year) or the composer John williams, who once again showed his talent with an exceptional soundtrack.

The movie is just brilliant. For just over three hours he tells us about the comings and goings of the prosecutor Jim Garrison (who has a small role in the film) in his struggle to find out who or who were the assassins of the president Kennedy. Convinced of the conspiracy theory, he decides to reopen the case in 1966, presenting a multitude of witnesses and trying to disprove the conclusions of the Warren Commission, which stated that Lee Harvey Oswald, beautifully performed by Gary oldman, was the sole perpetrator of the three shots that ended the life of JFK.

The result is, for many, the best work of Oliver stone. Perhaps it is too noticeable that the director, always surrounded by controversy, is very in favor of the conspiracy theory. He has even been criticized for his inventiveness to introduce characters that did not exist in real life, such as Mr. X, played by Donald sutherland, to support this theory. Without a doubt, it is a must-watch film, whether you are a connoisseur of American politics or simply curious to know everything that surrounded the most famous murder of the 20th century.

Another of the films that support the conspiracy theory is Executive action. Filmed just 10 years after the murder, its cast includes actors of the stature of Burt lancaster or Robert Ryan. Directed by David miller, the action takes us to the months prior to the day of the assassination. A group of conspirators belonging to the secret services, the armed forces and the intelligence services, plan the assassination of their president, for being dissatisfied with his actions. Using the influences that each one has, they were able to modify the itinerary of the route that the presidential car had to follow, to take it to that deadly triangle that was Dealey Plaza in Dallas. They also decided to count on Cuban exiles who were resentful after the failure of the Bay of Pigs invasion. They even tricked Lee Harvey Oswald, so that he was the scapegoat on whom all the responsibility for the murder of Kennedy.

Again we find a film with a certain documentary tone. During the film numerous images from archives are interspersed, which help to place us in history. It is worth noting the script of the film, with conversations between the two protagonists that almost dominate the entire film.

The next movie places us in another really important location on November 22, 1963. Once the president was shot, the limo driver sped toward the nearest hospital. That’s where it puts us Parkland, film shot in 2013 by Peter landesman and that its cast includes actors and actresses of the stature of Paul Giamatti, Zac Effron, Marcia Gay Harden or Billy bob thornton. We all know what happened at Dealey Plaza, but what happened at Parkland Hospital where the president tried to save his life? That’s what this movie tells us.

With a dizzying pace and in just 90 minutes, the film conveys the pressure that the doctors and nurses who were working at Parkland Hospital at the time were subjected to. The same ones that a couple of days later tried to save the life of the presumed assassin of the president. It also offers us the point of view of Abraham Zapruder, whose recording made us witness a unique event, and the pressures he received from both the American government and the press who were eager to get hold of his video camera recording. A film that flees from conspiracy theories to try to tell us what could happen in that hospital. That alone is worth viewing. You can see the trailer at this link.

The following film offers us another point of view different from those previously discussed. This time we stand in the eyes of Jackie kennedy, wife JFK. Jackie, directed by Pablo Larrain and wonderfully performed by Natalie Portman, It places us at the time of the tragedy, and how the president’s wife managed to get ahead with her two children. A film that, although it does not deal directly with the assassination of the president, deserves to be viewed in order to know a little better the life of Jackie kennedy. You can read our review here.

Almost at the same time this movie was released LBJ (In the shadow of Kennedy), offering us the point of view of the successor in office Lindon B. Johnson. Directed by Rob reiner, and with a cast made up of Woody Harrelson, Bill Pulman and Jennifer jason leigh, this film narrates his life from his youth in Texas until his arrival and passage through the White House. A fundamental film if we want to know the life of the president who was sworn in at Air Force One next to the president’s coffin Kennedy.

The last film that we will name may be the least known, but for that reason we are not going to leave it off the list. This time the point of view he offers us will be that of Jack Ruby, night businessman and killer of Lee Harvey Oswald. Ruby, directed in 1992 by John mckenzie and interpreted by Danny Aiello and Sherilyn fenn, focuses on Lee Harvey Oswald and, above all, in his murderer, Jack Ruby, a Jew from Chicago who owns two nightclubs. According to some theories, Ruby he was the executor arm of the mafia, although he always maintained that he acted alone.

Not just the murder of Kennedy it has been covered in movies. The world of series in one way or another has also addressed this issue. Series like X-Files, Watchmen or Mad men have had a chapter in which the murder that occurred in Dallas has been its common thread. But if there has been a series that has specifically dealt with this event, it has been 22.11.63. The work of Stephen King with time travel in order to save the life of the president was brought to the small screen. Starring James franco and Sarah Gadon, the eight episodes that make up the miniseries present us with a multitude of characters and a very successful setting of the Dallas of the 60s.

Films, series, documentaries… .multitude of works to present a single event that to this day continues to intrigue a multitude of people, and that continues to leave more unknowns about who, how and why on November 22, 1963 John F. Kennedy he was assassinated in Dealey Plaza in Dallas.