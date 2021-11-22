The 4 exercises to lose weight at home

Learn to lose weight at home with these 4 basic exercises

with these 4 basic exercises Overhead squats, isometric planks, push-ups, and burpees

The best workouts to do at home seen on Instagram

Lose weight at home It is also possible: we just have to put on a basic sports kit, give it our all and sweat in the privacy of the room. This is the easiest way to start, without thinking too much about it, and with it we will save the first moments, which are always the hardest and in which it is most difficult for us to master the mind. But exercising your body at home has more advantages than disadvantages.

Among them, Núria Llop, Olimfit’s audiovisual content coordinator, highlights: “We do not need additional material and, in addition, we can reformulate the routine according to the motivation and the time we have each day. But, without a doubt, everything must be focused on improving motivation and advancing techniques ”. This expert also points out that to carry out the routine in a healthy way and avoid injuries, “we must also practice how we will do each exercise. And it is that the positioning and the movement must be correct to guarantee the optimal functionality of the muscles. That’s why focusing on just one exercise each day to improve your performance is a great way to start losing weight. In addition, repetition helps to facilitate movement, and then we can include it in more advanced routines ”.

“You can start by choosing one or two of these exercises, and give yourself two weeks of time to perfect them. But if what you want is a training as complete as possible, we recommend doing squats, push-ups, burpees and planks. With them, calorie consumption is guaranteed ”. Núria Llop proposes the following routine.

Lose weight with 4 home exercises

Squats or squats: They are a classic among exercises, but, at the same time, one of the worst performed. They train the entire lower body, and guarantee a muscular improvement that not only helps when practicing the rest, but also in daily life. And it is that strong legs will help you to be fitter to face long walks, or climb stairs and feel lighter. To perform them correctly we must position the legs apart and aligned in parallel or slightly outwards, we must stretch the arms completely in front and keep the palms of the hands down. As its name suggests, you must make the movement of sitting down; therefore, the glutes will always go backwards, and downwards. In the flexion of the knees you must stay centered, avoiding that these exceed the tip of the feet and that these move inwards. Keep in mind that the squat is done in place, maintaining a balance. The back should be straight, always avoiding rocking forward. This is important, as not holding it upright can lead to lower back pain. Lastly, don’t lose sight of the soles of your feet, which must be completely touching the ground at all times.

Push-ups or push-ups: They are usually included in many workouts, since it is a movement that involves the entire upper body. In addition, they do not require any type of additional equipment, since you use your own body supporting your weight. Of course, if they are done incorrectly, they can cause injuries to the wrists, the back, and even damage the cervicals. Therefore, it is best to practice to achieve a perfect execution. To correctly perform a push-up, check that you comply with the following premises: make sure that your elbows are tucked in and close to the torso. Palms should be flat on the floor and fingers pointing straight ahead. Fingers should be spread apart for better grip. The trunk should be as straight as when doing a plank. It helps to imagine a straight bar from head to toe that you have to hold. Corrects the natural buttock lift. The feet should be in line with the palms of the hands. If you dare to add difficulty, you can put them together. Once you are well positioned, you start from the top, supporting the weight in what is called the eccentric phase. Next, unlock your locked shoulders and bend your elbows back slightly outward. This will make the whole body descend to the ground in a slow and controlled way, keeping the abdominal girdle and the buttocks in tension. A good idea to assess how you do the push-ups is to stand in front of a mirror, or to record yourself on video. This way you can review the execution carefully, and see which aspects you should work more on. In the case of being a beginner, if we want to make it easier we can rest our knees on the ground.

Planks or isometric plates: In theory, it is an easy exercise; But when it comes to putting it into practice, it can be somewhat complex. So, if you are one of those who prefers to do more static exercises, keeping your body firm, take note, because the planks are for you. In fact, it is similar to flex in positioning, but with a few slight changes. The support points in this case will be the forearms and the balls of the feet. As always, hands and feet should be aligned with the shoulders to avoid injury and achieve balance. The hands touch the ground, but what really force is with the abdomen, since you must maintain a straight posture from head to toe. That is, the hips should not rise. Keep it in mind, because this is the biggest mistake when doing a plank: the buttocks are raised naturally to gain comfort, and the exercise is not noticeable. In a well-done plank, after a few seconds in the static position, you will begin to feel the heat in other areas of the body, such as the legs. You have to be especially careful with the neck, since sometimes it suffers from the overload of tension in it. To avoid this, focus your gaze downward while ironing. Don’t worry if, after about 15 seconds, the body shakes from the effort; it is reaching the limit, but it is normal. As for breathing, it should be slow. And regarding the duration of each iron, the ideal is to try to reach 30 seconds. In fact, if you think it’s necessary, you can only do one a day. Of course, in the case of doing several, we recommend that you leave a recovery period of one minute between each one. But there are many more exercises to train your abs and core.

Burpees: This is another exercise that requires the entire body to perform. They are complex, since they are like three exercises in one. We recommend mastering the squat, push-ups and planks beforehand, as it takes strength and desire to do so. Burpees work more parts of the body at the same time: back, chest, abdomen, arms, and legs. The burpee is started in a squatting position with the hands on the ground. The first movement to perform is the back leg extension until reaching a chest flexion position. Both legs must be placed at the same time so that the intensity of the exercise is necessary. The second movement is a quick push-up. The elbows are bent, and one descends without touching the ground. After the flexion, you should return to the squatting position, picking up the legs with all the effort that it takes and the fatigue of the flexion itself. There has to be fluidity in the whole movement. Finally, a vertical jump is performed with the arms raised above the head. Thus, a burpee is the squat-flex-squat-jump sequence. The best way to do burpees is to do them in series. If you are starting and your physical form is still not optimal, you can start doing the burpee without jumping and without flexion; in a second level add the jump and, finally when you can do it correctly, do the full burpee with jump and flexion. The key is to train the form and fluency first to, in the future, increase the intensity in the movements of bending and jumping.

