Terence Crawford left no doubt of his greatness against Shawn Porter, but Errol Spence Jr. remains elusive

LAS VEGAS – Terence Crawford waited a few seconds for the moment to be finalized before jumping back and forth in front of a crowd that did not leave an empty seat.

For years, the undefeated World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight champion and one of boxing’s best pound-for-pound fighters lacked the big win against a 147-pound partner. But on Saturday night, Crawford didn’t just get a win.

He received vindication.

In his toughest test in years, Crawford used a pair of hard shots to stop former champion Shawn Porter in the 10th round to retain his world title at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Mandalay Bay.

The question Crawford asked in his post-fight interview was rhetorical, underscoring the importance of the result and what it means to him and to boxing in general.

“Who is number one in the welterweight division now?” Crawford asked, a question answered with roars from the 11,568 in attendance, many of whom clapped louder for Crawford.

It’s been the biggest question in the sport for several years, ever since Floyd Mayweather retired and the void was filled by two men: Crawford and the undefeated Errol Spence Jr., who previously beat Porter and was present at Crawford’s win. .

Many have cited boxing politics (Crawford has aligned himself with Top Rank Promotions and Spence with Premier Boxing Champions) as a reason the fight has yet to be made. And during Crawford’s reign as welterweight champion, he lacked the big wins on his resume with the main competition fighting under the PBC umbrella.

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford (right) celebrates his TKO victory over Shawn Porter. Mikey Williams / Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

That’s what made Saturday night so important. Porter, who fights for PBC, represented Crawford’s biggest test as a welterweight.

Rather than an actual fight between Crawford and Spence, Porter, now a common opponent between Spence and Crawford, serves as the best barometer to see how that fight could play out. And Porter gave a pretty clear answer in his post-fight interview.

“He’s the best of everyone I’ve been in the ring with,” Porter said. “That man hit me with more than anyone I’ve ever been in the ring with.”

During the post-fight press conference, Porter (31-4-1, 17 KOs) wore slim-rimmed black sunglasses in an orange and black tracksuit, and reaffirmed that statement.

Meanwhile, the cold war between Crawford and Spence continued to rage afterward. Spence was shown on the big screen in the arena and was booed by the pro-Crawford crowd. Moments after the fight ended, Spence quickly exited the arena without comment and later posted a Tweet.

Top Rank founder Bob Arum answered questions about the viability of the Crawford-Spence fight that people have wanted for years.

Arum essentially ruled it out, just like Crawford has for months, if not years. And Arum raised another potential option: undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor, who was present to watch Crawford defend his welterweight title, and who also holds all four belts in the 140-pound division.

The Top Rank boss said a potential Crawford-Taylor fight could be more lucrative than Crawford-Spence because of the Scottish native’s appeal in the UK and the ability to drive pay-per-view purchases across two continents.

However, it could all depend on what happens with Crawford’s promotional deal. His deal with Top Rank has ended and he doesn’t appear to be coming back.

“I’m pretty sure my decision is made,” Crawford said, sitting next to Arum during the post-fight news conference. “Bob couldn’t secure Spence’s fight for me when he was with him, so how would he secure the fight when I’m not with him? I’m moving forward with my career right now and I wish you all the best.”

What exactly happens next is still unclear. But Crawford did not leave any debate about his current situation.

While fighting and dispatching lesser opponents, Crawford believed he was the best fighter in his weight class. Porter gave Crawford the opportunity he needed to prove it.