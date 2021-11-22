Susan Sarandon and Kate Winslet headline Paramount + premieres

Paramount +, one of the platforms of streaming by Viacom, presents five exclusive premieres for the month of July. AND with strong names from the cinema.

It’s about the movie Blackbird, with Susan Sarandon and Kate Winslet; the Serie Everyone is Doing Great, with Stephen Collety and James Lafferty; and the second season of the series Hunter street.

Programs aimed at the youngest are also added to the catalog, such as the second season of Blue’s Clues & You, and The Adventures of Paddington.

Blackbird

Film



“Blackbird,” Los with Susan Sarandon and Kate Winlset, between Paramount + premieres in July.

A woman (Susan Sarandon) with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis decides to end her suffering through euthanasia, with the help of her husband. However, the decision brings with it a series of conflicts buried in the past with his daughters and other close relatives.

Blackbird is a dramatic film directed by Roger Michell, starring Sarandon, Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska, Sam Neill, Rainn Wilson, Lindsay Duncan, Bex Taylor-Klaus and Anson Boon. Presented as a remake of the Danish film Silent Heart 2014, premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

Everyone Is Doing Great

Serie



“Everyone is Doing Great” and “Hunter Street” between Paramount + premieres in July.

Seth and Jeremy are two boys who once enjoyed the success of Eternal, a hit television vampire drama, the genre that gathered the most fans around the world. Five years after the series ended, the work that made them look important to everyone is just a memory, and they have to support each other.

Meanwhile, they have to go back to their normal lives and start worrying about love, at a somewhat late stage in their lives. Released in 2018, this American comedy by eight chapters is directed by and starring James Lafferty (One Tree Hill) and Stephen Colletti (Laguna Beach).

Hunter Street (Season 4)

Serie



“Hunter Street”.

In this season, the Hunter boys discover that they are not the only members of The Relatives as they had thought, and must deal with powerful enemies with grudges against the Hunters who threaten to break their family.

Hunter street is a comedy-adventure television series created by Reint Schölvinck and Melle Runderkamp, ​​which premiered on Nickelodeon in 2017.

It stars Stony Blyden, Mae Mae Renfrow, Kyra Smith, Thomas Jansen, and Daan Creyghton as a group of five foster boys who must solve a mystery to find their adoptive parents, who have disappeared.

Blue’s Clues & You (Second Season)

Children show

It is based on the franchise Blue’s Clues, which premiered on September 8, 1996, and ran through August 6, 2006. It was created by Traci Paige Johnson, Todd Kessler, and Angela Santomero.

Like its predecessor, Blue’s Clues & You is about a blue dog named Blue who, together with her owner Josh, must decipher different mysteries in each chapter, looking for clues. There are many other characters, including Magenta, her best friend.

The Adventures of Paddington

Children’s series



A scene from “Paddington 2”, one of the films that inspired the series.

As we saw in the two films that bear his name, Paddington is a friendly Peruvian bear who moves to London after an earthquake destroyed his home. He lives with the Brown family, made up of Henry, Mary, Judy and Jonathan, and next to Mr. Curry.

The program focuses on the adventures of the young bear in the city, which are told from the letters that Paddington writes to his Aunt Lucy celebrating the new things he has discovered throughout the day.