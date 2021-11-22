Summary of Sunday evening games for Week 11

We review the highlights of the day’s matches on the eleventh day of the regular season

The Sunday day of the Week 11 The NFL included upsets for teams that looked like solid playoff candidates and also left us some unexpected beatings.

At the noon games, the Indianapolis Colts gave a hard blow to the Buffalo bills, who now look more concerned with staying on top of the AFC East than fighting for a bye week in the playoffs; the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears complicated the outlook for Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens, respectively.

Getty Images

We also had a couple of tighter divisional battles than anticipated with the duels between Green bay packers against Minnesota Vikings and Miami dolphins in view of New York Jets.

In the afternoon session, Cincinnati Bengals they surprised at home Las vegas raiders while the expected duel between Dallas cowboys and Kansas city chiefs It didn’t have the expected fireworks, but it did have its dose of excitement.

Here we review the most notable of the first batch of matches this Sunday:

In what is possibly the biggest surprise of the day, the Colts they traveled to Buffalo and gave a forceful beating to the Bills who were never able to ignite their offense, largely because of the constant pressure faced by Josh Allen, who ended up throwing two interceptions. Jonathan Taylor was the hero for Indianapolis with four touchdown carries, plus a touchdown reception.

The Ravens overcame Lamar Jackson’s loss with a solid performance from backup Tyler Huntley against the Bears, though they had to come back in the closing minutes to do so, sealing the win with a Devonta Freeman touchdown run. Chicago lost quarterback Justin Fields through injury, but Andy Dalton came off the bench and threw two touchdown passes, although it was not enough to surprise Baltimore.

Injuries continue to take their toll on Browns, who now lost wide receiver Jarvis Landry, but still managed to pull off a tight 13-10 victory over the Lions, who still do not know the victory despite reacting in the second half.

It seems that Titans They only know how to lose to bad teams, first the Jets and now the Texans, largely due to a poor performance by quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who threw four interceptions. Tyrod Taylor drove the triumph of Houston with two touchdown carries.

Aaron Rodgers had a monstrous performance completing 23 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Packers will fall in the last second in front of the Vikings, who dodged a bullet when an interception to Kirk Cousins ​​was disallowed with 2 minutes left, the offense walked and got Greg Joseph in position to attempt the winning field goal.

Dolphins and Jets They were tied in the fourth quarter, but Tua Tagovailoa appeared with a touchdown pass to Myles Gaskins that led to Miami to a victory that puts him at 4-7 to be incredibly back in the fray in the spotty AFC East.

The Eagles They went back to betting on their running game and had great results, gaining 242 yards that way – including three touchdowns from quarterback Jalen Hurts – to control the pace of the game, forcing the Saints to take risks and although Trevor Siemian threw three passes touchdown, he also had two interceptions, including one that was returned 51 yards for a touchdown by Darius Slay.

Washington ruined Cam Newton’s return as headline of the Panthers and escaped with a victory 27-21, in a game that also marked the return of head coach Ron Rivera to Carolina. Newton threw two touchdown passes and scored once on the ground, but Taylor Heinicke responded with three touchdown passes and kicker Joey Slye did the rest with two field goals in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers they had no problem with the coast-to-coast journey and ran over the Jaguars with a quick start to take a 17-0 lead before Jacksonville will react. Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes and Deebo Samuel had a 25-yard touchdown run.

The Bengals bet on Joe Mixon’s legs for the win and the running back responded with 30 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns, en route to a win 32-13 Over the Raiders, which was sealed with a fumble from quarterback Derek Carr in the final minutes that was recovered by Cincinnati to leave Las Vegas with no chance to come back.

It was not the explosive battle we expected, but it was a duel with drama that had to wait until the last minutes to define itself, when Dak Prescott was intercepted by L’Jarius Sneed to end any possibility of a comeback for the Cowboys. Patrick Mahomes also did not have an outstanding day after not throwing a touchdown pass, however, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Travis Kelce scored on the ground, an offensive production enough to take the win.

The Cardinals took off at the top of the NFC West with their victory over the Seahawks, taking advantage of the break from Los Angeles Rams. Colt McCoy started again for the injured Kyler Murray and responded with 328 passing yards and two touchdown passes, but it was James Conner who sentenced the victory with a touchdown run in the final minutes. Seattle He needs more than the return of Russell Wilson to really compete this year.