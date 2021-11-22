Summary of Sunday evening games for Week 11

By
Hasan Sheikh
We review the highlights of the day’s matches on the eleventh day of the regular season

The Sunday day of the Week 11 The NFL included upsets for teams that looked like solid playoff candidates and also left us some unexpected beatings.

At the noon games, the Indianapolis Colts gave a hard blow to the Buffalo bills, who now look more concerned with staying on top of the AFC East than fighting for a bye week in the playoffs; the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears complicated the outlook for Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens, respectively.

We also had a couple of tighter divisional battles than anticipated with the duels between Green bay packers against Minnesota Vikings and Miami dolphins in view of New York Jets.

In the afternoon session, Cincinnati Bengals they surprised at home Las vegas raiders while the expected duel between Dallas cowboys and Kansas city chiefs It didn’t have the expected fireworks, but it did have its dose of excitement.

Here we review the most notable of the first batch of matches this Sunday:

