Sugar Is your life healthier without it? Here we tell you 3 benefits of reducing your consumption

Consume sugar is one of our habits more ingrained since we were children. It is possible that our first contact with her was through the umbilical cordThrough the foods our mother ate, through breast milk or formula, which even if they say no, of course it has a percentage of even minimal sugar. If not, it would not be sweet.

The truth is that our consumption with this food no decreased with the weather, because little by little we left familiarizing more and more with her until she became part of our life and we couldn’t leave her for full, because it was already part of our drinks, desserts, snack And till stews. The truth is that it is difficult to conceive our meals without it, but what we really do is healthy?

The answer long is no, but the fact is that we currently have many Adults that consume much more sugar than necessary, which little by little is diminishing our Health from increasing the level of triglycerides even making us prone to obesity and metabolic syndrome; arterial hypertension or nonalcoholic fatty liver disease or even dental plaque and cavities.

For that reason, today many persons have chosen and set the goal of reducing the sugar consumption to take care of your Health. It is not that difficult, as it is enough to replace foods with a high content of sugar by options healthy so you get all the vitamins and minerals from food without the added calories. It could also help us lose weight if we also apply ourselves to our diet and work out. And today we give you 3 powerful reasons to reduce it in your life.

1. It has a lot of calories

According to various studies, added sugar has more calories than natural fructose. They are often empty calories that are high and lacking in nutrients like vitamins, minerals, protein, fat, and fiber, that the body needs to function optimally. Therefore, it will always be healthier to prefer natural sugar than refined sugar for the sake of your health.

2. It can help you lose weight

According to a recent study published in the journal Medical Clinics of North America, reducing sugar intake could help you lose weight and fight obesity, because you give your body a chance to more easily metabolize vitamins, minerals, fiber and other nutrients that are contained in natural sources of glucose and fructose, such as fruits and vegetables.

3. Lower your cholesterol and inflammation

Great part of body fat It is related to inflammation according to specialists. This is because when sugar is consumed in excess, there is resistance to the insulin and more cholesterol of the type LDL (The bad guy), which in turn is associated with higher levels of protein C, a clear marker of inflammation. Therefore, limiting consumption can help improve your health.