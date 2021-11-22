Stray Kids: Hugh Jackman responds to Bangchan and greets Felix | Asian culture

Hugh jackman He has joined the conversation between his friend and fellow Hollywood industry partner Ryan Reynolds and Bangchan, responding to a tweet of this notorious interaction in which he was tagged by the leader of the boyband Stray Kids.

In addition to directly replicating the words of the K-pop idol, the performer of Wolverine in movies based on the Marvel Universe he sent a special greeting to member Felix.

Ryan Reynolds and Bangchan: How did the interaction come about?

It all started after the presentation of Stray Kids in the No limit round of Kingdom. As previously reported, the men’s ensemble chose to be inspired by Deadpool for the theme of his stage and this, which caused a furor, reached the interpreter of the Marvel antihero.

Ryan Reynolds reacted to fan edits and replied to one of these by saluting and tagging the JYP group.

Ryan Reynolds reacts to the Stray Kids performance. Photo: Twitter / @ StaysNewspaper

Later, in a V Live, Bangchan He shared his enthusiasm for the response of the actor whom he admires.

Also on social media, he and his group made their emotion public.

Post on Insta Stories by Stray Kids. Photo: Instagram capture

Ryan Reynolds and his surprise at Bangchan

The interaction continued with multiple surprises from the Hollywood star in a single tweet: he declared himself new Stay (Stray Kids fan), showed the gift that he would send to the idol, asked him for an autograph and named him as his new favorite Australian (in relation to his friend Hugh Jackman).

Shortly after, the 23-year-old idol from Sydney, Australia, replied by assuring that his order was on the way along with other Stray Kids products. In addition, and jokingly, he apologized to the interpreter of Wolverine for having ‘replaced’ him.

Ryan Reynolds post for Bangchan. Photo: Twitter capture / @ VancityReynolds

Bangchan post for Ryan Reynolds. Photo: Twitter capture / @ Stray_Kids

Hugh Jackman responds to Bangchan

In the midst of the excitement of the fans Stay by the interaction of the stars, Hugh jackman he attended the mention of the singer and rapper, who in the past confessed a great admirer of both him and Ryan Reynolds.

In addition, he played a prank on his Hollywood partner and gave special greetings to the also Australian Felix. Lastly, he also joined the Korean group’s legion of fans on Instagram.

This was his message: “Don’t worry, Bang Chan! I only care about Stray Kids now that Ryan Reynolds is a fan. It can be a lot. I must be careful with my Australian companions! Hi, Felix!”.

Hugh Jackman became a follower of Stray Kids on Instagram. Photo: Composition LR / JYP

Felix and Bangchan’s response

The idols were not far behind and added a new post to this interaction that has turned on Stay’s social networks.

This is how the K-pop stars responded to Hugh Jackman’s message: “Ha ha, thanks for the tip! We will keep an eye on him Fortunately all of our members are like him, so we think we will be able to handle it. Atte: Bangchan and Felix ”.

Stray Kids, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds

Bang Chan fan of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds

Fans are particularly enthusiastic about the responses from Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds towards Bangchan because the idol recently confessed in his Chan’s Room segment that they are both his favorite actors.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are friends and fellow actors who play characters from the Marvel Universe. Photo: Diffusion

Zedd and Stray Kids

Stray Kids’ interactions with world-class big stars did not cease, as, Zedd, well-known Russian composer, talked about a collaboration with the JYP group.

The DJ was positive after a fan asked him if he would produce something with the K-pop group.

Interaction between Zedd and Stray Kids. Photo: Instagram capture

Who are the members of Stray Kids?

The boy group initially debuted with 9 members. After the departure of vocalist Woojin, they are the artists that make up the current lineup.

Bangchan

Lee Know

Changbin

Hyunjin

They have

Felix

Seungmin

IN

Stay is the name of the fans of Stray Kids, an active boyband with eight members. Photo: JYPE

Stray Kids in Kingdom: Legendary war

Currently, SKZ is one of the competing groups on Mnet’s Kingdom: Legendary war music show.

Here, one of the recent performances by the JYP octet.

.