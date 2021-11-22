Stray Kids: Hugh Jackman responds to Bangchan and greets Felix | Asian culture

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
31

Hugh jackman He has joined the conversation between his friend and fellow Hollywood industry partner Ryan Reynolds and Bangchan, responding to a tweet of this notorious interaction in which he was tagged by the leader of the boyband Stray Kids.

