straight to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The next devices by Xiaomi will be the Xiaomi 12 that are already being filtered. These will be the mobiles that compete directly with the iPhone 13 or the future Galaxy S22 of Samsung. Of course, they will not do it with the most advanced of Samsung for 2022, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Xiaomi has another ace up its sleeve ready to compete directly against the Samsung phablet. The Xiaomi MIX 5 it has leaked into a render revealing its clear objective: the giant mobile market.

The Xiaomi MIX 5 will be a real all screen

It is possible that Xiaomi put aside an assumption Xiaomi 12 Ultra to focus on the company’s next flagship mobile, the Xiaomi MIX 5. This device has just been leaked with two codenames: Loki and Thor. According to the leaks we would be facing a MIX 5 and MIX 5 Pro.

They would both arrive like high-end mobiles with giant screens, premium features, top cameras and especially attractive designs. This series of devices has always managed to arouse the interest of users with very striking and innovative designs. On 2022 Everything indicates that they will use as a claim a giant camera module, a giant screen, a unibody rear and a use of the front above the rest.

Your screens could be very close to the 7 inches and the interior littered with absurd figures of storage and RAM. The processor will most likely be in charge of the Qualcomm Snapdragon shift.

The leaked renders warn of a spectacular design, although the whole set could offer quite high prices to which Xiaomi has been resorting for a while when we talk about high premium ranges.

Of course, the company could be able to stand up to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with a more attractive device, very similar in performance and cheaper. Samsung will present in February 2022 and this Xiaomi MIX 5 could be presented in March 2022.

Via