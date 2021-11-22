Specialists emphasize the need for dermatological evaluations from an early age

Given that a considerable percentage of the island’s population suffers from illnesses related to poor skin care, the participation of society is necessary.

Dr. Damaris Torres Paoli, president of the Puerto Rico Dermatological Society and Dr. Francisco Colón, First Pediatric Dermatologist in Puerto Rico and Secretary of the Board of the Puerto Rico Dermatological Society.

“About 80% of sun damage occurs before the age of 18 due to the lack of proper guidance on skin care when sunbathing. That is why it is important to bring this message to the little ones to avoid future skin complications and give importance to constant check-ups with the dermatologist ”, as highlighted by Dr. Damaris Torres Paoli, president of the Puerto Rico Dermatological Society within the framework of the union’s convention.

Within the framework of the activity, the specialists agreed that the most common dermatological pathology in Puerto Rico is skin cancer due to prolonged exposure to ultraviolet rays.

Related news

According to the National Cancer Institute, around 106,110 cases have been diagnosed in 2021 new skin cancer, representing an increase of 5.6% in the diagnosis of this disease, which among the most prominent risk factors is prolonged exposure to the sun.

The death estimate points to a 1.2% increase in fatalities, and according to the same organization, the average incidence of melanomas reported in Puerto Rico has been estimated in 3.3 cases new per 100,000 people.

Additionally, specialists emphasize that in Puerto Rico it is common to see patients sunbathing, but as dermatologists know that there is no safe method to tan, so the call is to avoid overexposure to the sun.

Atopic dermatitis in children

And the fact is that, on the island, there are many risk factors that predispose certain groups of the population to develop skin conditions, such as irritation due to the humidity of the region, genetic propensity, allergies to some food and contact with allergens, as indicated by Dr. Francisco Colón, First Pediatric Dermatologist in Puerto Rico and Secretary of the Board of the Puerto Rico Dermatological Society.

This same scenario is similar for children, according to Dr. Colón, who specified that the main dermatological condition present in minors it is atopic dermatitis. “It is an inflammatory and chronic condition of the skin characterized by extreme redness and itching associated with asthma and nasal allergies. 80% of pediatric patients are recognized with dermatitis atopic before 6 years old, “he added.

The specialist said that this type of reaction does not have a defined cure for the total eradication of the disease because it is chronic, but it is possible to receive the appropriate treatment to alleviate the symptoms, control the eruptions and provide an expectation of a quality of better life for these patients.

As an expectation of the progress of the Dermatological Society of Puerto Rico, Dr. Damaris Torres Paoli assures that they are close to opening a voluntary clinic, together with a foundation to examine patients to carry out the process of detection and prevention of skin cancer.

“We are going to bring education to the population, to primary physicians to talk about the most common conditions, identify the most delicate cases and those that require immediate intervention,” concluded Dr. Torres.

See the full interview: