Spanish, Murcian, unknown to most, but a friend of Rihanna and with more than 800,000 followers …

The people who have touched the stars in all their professional projects often make a difference by their particular way of acting. And it is that they end up surprising by their tastes and preferences, making it unpredictable to hit the new movements that they bring up. This time, Rihanna, while enjoying seemingly inexhaustible fame, success, and millions, has noticed a Murcian model who is giving something to talk about for her eccentricities, talent and a seldom seen label. At the moment, the networks are rewarding her with a number of followers that amounts to 800,000 and counting. Look who it is!

If something has characterized Rihanna since the beginning of her career, it is her unusual looks. Pieces full of sensuality, color, dynamism and many elements that other artists do not have. Because, as we got to know the singer, we realized that she is immensely special and that her energy is unique. All of this is nothing more than an extension of his own uninhibited and sparkling personality. And, how could it be otherwise, in its orbit there are also friendships with unique people. As we enter the world of stars, characters worthy of admiration appear. Who is the Spanish woman who conquered RiRi? And because?

The discovery of Rihanna: an extravagant Spanish woman who promises to grow in the world of fashion

A few years ago, Rihanna was looking for models to create the video of Bitch better have my money. As expected, they would have to gather a profile that was striking enough for the task.. Being charismatic, exceptional and out of the ordinary were premises that were not too great for Sita Abellán. After that, she participated in the Paris Fashion Week show for her brand, Fenty. In addition, he managed to attract the attention of another of the most important celebrities in pop culture, Kim kardashian.

With Kardashian he has also participated in various projects. In fact, the Spanish woman has been seen being part of the advertising campaign for the socialite’s collaboration with Fendi. But this alliance goes further, since he has been seen in numerous meetings of the Kardashian Clan. You will ask yourself: What is special about Sita Abellán? We tell you that he comes from Murcia and has a long career. He is a DJ, model, stylist and CEO of a jewelry brand. Thus, it is responsible for the outfits of J. Balvin and of Lewis hamilton, so we see these more striking characters. However, it has become a must on certain catwalks.

Due to its reputation, eclectic content and ambitious performances, it has earned a privileged place in exclusive shows. Precisely, to show garments and garments that transcend thanks to the boldness that must be shown. On the other hand, his Instagram is another world brimming with creativity and daring designs. It has more than 800,000 followers, who witness the personification of a different creative being in each post.

Rihanna has surprised again, this time with a friendship that is difficult to ignore.