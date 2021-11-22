So you can activate the high performance mode on your Xiaomi with a single click – Xiaomi News

With the arrival of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, Xiaomi has introduced Balanced and Performance modes on its smartphones. The latter, also called «high performance mode«, Allows us to squeeze the full potential of the hardware of our smartphone, with the possibility of doing it with a single click.

From the Control Center itself, as we will see below, we can activate high performance mode, thus achieving the maximum potential of our Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO in the blink of an eye.

After activating this mode, MIUI will prioritize power delivery over energy consumption, so that each hardware component of the device in question contributes its maximum potential and we can run games and other more demanding applications in the best way possible.

Activate high performance mode on your Xiaomi with a single click

For activate high performance mode on your Xiaomi with a single click We will only have to follow these steps:

Deploy the Control Center and access its editor After that we will locate the high performance mode and move it to the upper zone

In this way we can activate high performance mode at any time and quickly, thus achieving that our Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO offers the maximum possible performance. As an indication, the battery symbol in the status bar will turn blue.