Shakur Stevenson believes Terence Crawford capable of beating Canelo Álvarez

A luxury spectator of Terence Crawford’s victory over Shawn Porter, Shakur Stevenson opined that he would be able to defeat Canelo Álvarez if they belonged to the same weight division.

With the great victory for 10th round TKO over Shawn Porter that he got this Saturday at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Terence crawford He made the fifth successful defense of his WBO welterweight world title and showed that he is the best in the division, but also justified his name being in the discussion about who is the best pound-for-pound fighter today.

That discussion continues to win it by majority Canelo Alvarez, who on November 6 knocked out Caleb Plant to be crowned the undisputed world champion of the super middleweight division and who wants to continue making history by jumping two divisions to seek a world title at cruiserweight.

Among those who believe that Terence Crawford is a more complete fighter than the Guadalajara, and therefore deserving of first place in the pound-for-pound ranking, he positioned himself Shakur stevenson, his friend, gym buddy and brand new world champion of the WBO super featherweight division.

After seeing Bud’s performance against Shawn Porter, he even went a few steps further and assured that he would be able to defeat the undisputed 168-pounder. “I love my brother Bud, all my respects to him. He’s the best pound-for-pound fighter. If Canelo were in the same division, Bud would beat him.”he assured a group of reporters in Las Vegas.

At the moment, Terence Crawford has many routes to choose from to plan for his future. Just as you can continue to insist on a unification combat with Errol Spence, can you wait for Josh taylor go up to welterweight to face him or go up to 140 pounds himself, where they are monarchs Jermell charlo and Brian Castaño.