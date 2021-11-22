Selena Gomez launches Wondermind, a mental health company

Since Selena Gomez confessed to having lupus his battle to naturalize mental diseases does not cease. The emotional problems that caused this autoimmune disease, detected in 2014, uncovered in the singer the need to make her feelings visible and share them with her fans to help be support and an example of those people who go through situations similar to her.

While the lupus led him to have problems with esteem, was the Bipolar disorder who were diagnosed in 2020, which ended up making him aware of the importance of talking and treating mental health, one of the taboos that he has been trying to uncover for years. In their struggle to raise awareness about this care, Selena Gomez toHe had just announced a new initiative: the launch of a company dedicated to mental health with his mother, Mandy Teefey, and her best friend, Daniella Pierson.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.





Is named Wondermind and from what is known at the moment, it will include a series of podcasts in which the subject will be addressed with different opinions of experts and anecdotes and stories in the first person, such as that of Selena Gomez and his two partners.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“You train your body, why not your body?”, Says the official website of Wondermind in your welcome image. “For us the fitness Mental means creating a routine, working through your feelings to understand your mind with the right tools and and an ever-growing community of support. It means committing to a daily routine, even when you feel out of your comfort zone (which shows you it’s working!). “

On the same platform, the three businesswomen affirm that they will help users of Wondermind through three main axes: they will create daily content to help generate fitness and daily commitment, they will teach tools and exercises for concentration and practice, and they will share personal conversations in order to accompany those who listen to them and help them naturalize any feelings.

At the moment they have not launched any podcast, but the website and social networks of Wondermind they say it will be out soon. This project is a great step for Selena Gomez that, since she became a girl Disney After starring in ‘The Wizards of Waverly Place’ she has remained in the media spotlight and subjected to constant criticism, always being one of the leading celebrities to grab the spotlight of any tabloid. Soon we will have news about Wondermind and we will be able to listen to their first podcast. If in his beauty firm, Rare Beauty, he has already incorporated mental health lessons, now this initiative promises to be a success story.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io