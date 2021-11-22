Satse and CESM in the Consultative Committee of the SNS

Gabriel del Pozo (CESM) and Manuel Cascos (Satse).

Both from the State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM) as from Nursing Union (Satse) acknowledge their discomfort at the fact of being left out of the Advisory Committee of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, as reflected in the preliminary draft of the Equity, Universality and Cohesion Law.

“It is a grievance”, denounces the medical organization before the Medical Office, which, although like Satse considers it positive that the project allows the inclusion in the Committee of the patient associations, defends the need to encourage the participation of other sectors in the National Health System.

In this sense, from Satse they emphasize that, “as the leading health union and the majority in the sector” in Spain, must “have a presence in this body linked to the Interterritorial Council ”.

Lessons from the pandemic in the SNS

“We understand that, as representatives of the interests of the health community also the largest of the SNS, we can collaborate actively and constructively when informing, advising and formulating proposals on all those matters that are of special interest to achieve the improvement of our National Health System”, Point out sources from the nursing organization.

Similarly, he adds that one of the main lessons learned during the coronavirus pandemic is “the need to have collaboration and opinion of healthcare professionals in making decisions”.

“And for this reason, it is more important if possible at this time that the different advisory bodies of the health administrations have the active participation of the organizations that best know the reality, problems and demands of healthcare professionals”, He concludes.